– During a recent interview in Limpin’ Ain’t Easy, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed how good it feels to receive positive feedback from your colleagues and other wrestlers you look up to, such as former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Mickie James. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on how supportive Mickie James is of her career: “I don’t think there’s anything better than getting positive feedback from not only your peers but from people that you looked up to. Mickie has been so supportive of me. … Last week, she sent me ideas for pitches to suggest to the creative team. She is such an empowering force for women in this industry.”

On other women’s wrestlers asking her questions and for feedback: “I love when the girls slide into my DMs and ask me questions and want feedback. I want to be that positive force that Gail Kim and Mickie James have been in my life. I don’t know what would’ve happened if I didn’t have those women supporting me.”