Chelsea Green: ‘I Am Officially Inviting Cardi B to Challenge Me’

– Newly crowned WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is celebrating her history-making title victory in Disneyland right now. She shared a message earlier today via social media, where she invited hip-hop star Cardi B to challenge her. You can view her comments below.

She wrote, “Now that I am your longest reigning @wwe US champ, I am officially inviting @iamcardib to challenge me.”

Your longest reigning @WWE Women’s United States Champion ✨ pic.twitter.com/hjoHCpHCDr — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 16, 2024