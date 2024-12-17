wrestling / News
Chelsea Green: ‘I Am Officially Inviting Cardi B to Challenge Me’
December 17, 2024
– Newly crowned WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is celebrating her history-making title victory in Disneyland right now. She shared a message earlier today via social media, where she invited hip-hop star Cardi B to challenge her. You can view her comments below.
She wrote, “Now that I am your longest reigning @wwe US champ, I am officially inviting @iamcardib to challenge me.”
