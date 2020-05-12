wrestling / News

Various News News: Chelsea Green Shares Her Latest Bikini Haul Video, Joe Hendry Sings Parody Song About McDonald’s, Hendry Faces Amy Rose in Selfie Showdown

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT Superstar Chelsea Green released a new video for her YouTube channel where she shared her latest bikini haul. You can check out that video below.

– Last week, ROH’s Joe Hendry released a parody song about McDonald’s reopening in the UK. You can check out that clip below.

– ROH released a new Quarantine With Joe Hendry video where he has a selfie showdown with Amy Rose. That video is available below.

