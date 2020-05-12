Various News News: Chelsea Green Shares Her Latest Bikini Haul Video, Joe Hendry Sings Parody Song About McDonald’s, Hendry Faces Amy Rose in Selfie Showdown

wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Shares Her Latest Bikini Haul Video, Joe Hendry Sings Parody Song About McDonald's, Hendry Faces Amy Rose in Selfie Showdown
– NXT Superstar Chelsea Green released a new video for her YouTube channel where she shared her latest bikini haul. You can check out that video below.
– Last week, ROH’s Joe Hendry released a parody song about McDonald’s reopening in the UK. You can check out that clip below.
If Oasis sang about @McDonaldsUK reopening… pic.twitter.com/wCjD8C0taK
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) May 5, 2020
– ROH released a new Quarantine With Joe Hendry video where he has a selfie showdown with Amy Rose. That video is available below.
