WWE News: Chelsea Green’s Surgery Complete, Undertaker Commemorative Art Print, The Last Ride DVD Release Set
November 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Chelsea Green’s surgery to fix her broken wrist suffered on Smackdown appears to have been successful. Britt Baker shared a photo of Green wearing a cast on her left wrist, which was broken from a bump off the apron to the floor in her Smackdown debut:
– WWE Shop has released a 30 Years of Undertaker art print. The print is from Jonathan Bartlett and is available here in a limited edition.
– WWE will release Undertaker: The Last Ride on DVD on December 15th.
