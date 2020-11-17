WWE News: Chelsea Green’s Surgery Complete, Undertaker Commemorative Art Print, The Last Ride DVD Release Set

– Chelsea Green’s surgery to fix her broken wrist suffered on Smackdown appears to have been successful. Britt Baker shared a photo of Green wearing a cast on her left wrist, which was broken from a bump off the apron to the floor in her Smackdown debut:

– WWE Shop has released a 30 Years of Undertaker art print. The print is from Jonathan Bartlett and is available here in a limited edition.

– WWE will release Undertaker: The Last Ride on DVD on December 15th.