Chelsea Green On Wanting To Emulate Post-WWE Run After Cody Rhodes, Possible Reasons Why She Was Released

In a recent interview on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T, Chelsea Green discussed her mindset after he WWE release, wanting to emulate Cody Rhodes, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chelsea Green on her mindset after being released by WWE: “Honestly, I thought I was gonna be upset. I thought I was gonna be really down and out. But I also didn’t expect it to come so soon. So, it caught me by surprise in almost a positive way. I just had to hit the ground running, and I’ve been working harder than ever I guess ever since I was released. It shouldn’t take being fired to work hard, but I really was kind of in a place of complacency. It kicked my butt into gear.”

On why she thinks she was released: “I did show up all the time when I wasn’t booked and I continuously pitched – probably, that could of been my downfall is just nonstop bombarding everyone with emails and pitches and everything. That’s just the way my head works. It doesn’t work necessarily in a way that’s great for actual in-ring wrestling, my head works creatively. So, I love coming up with new ideas and characters and storylines. That’s what I always did and pushed for – some sort of character that was different. But it’s really hard to say why I think I was released. I keep thinking about it and keep wondering.”

On her future plans and mirroring her path after Cody Rhodes: “I’ve had some time to think about this, and at first, I was kind of like, ‘What am I gonna do? What’s the right thing to do?’ Because there is no right thing and there are so many options right now. Then, I thought I really want to emulate my next six months after what Cody Rhodes did. I thought that was really great for his career and what he did and what I would like to do is be a free agent and try to be the hottest free agent I can be. Maybe I don’t sign anywhere until 2022, and I just spend the rest of 2021 checking off bucket list matches that I have and trying to go to the top companies. I definitely wanna go back to Impact and see everyone there. I’ve never worked for Ring of Honor and would love to go there. I’ve already made connections at AAA in Mexico and at STARDOM in Japan. And of course, AEW is huge, and I was on their first show All In. All those things, I kind of want to hop around and show my face everywhere and decide later on what the right move is. Right now, I’m just so focused on getting back in the ring and get my cardio up and work new people and try new things. There’s just so much to do, so I don’t know that I want to lock myself down.”

