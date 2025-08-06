Chelsea Green Shows Up On WWE NXT, Sides With Ethan Page

Chelsea Green lent her support to fellow Canadian Ethan Page on this week’s WWE NXT. Green and the Secret Hervice appeared on Tuesday’s show, interrupting a promo duel between Page and Tavion Heights.

Heights was making his case for a shot at Page’s NXT North American Championship, which led to the two arguing over their respective national prides for the US and Canada. Green, the former Women’s US Champion, came down and allied with Page as she called him the second-greatest Canadian behind her. She told Heights that he wouldn’t hit her and he agreed, nailing Page and saying he would find someone who will hit Green.