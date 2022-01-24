Chris Bey Names Keith Lee, Kenny King As Free Agents He’d Like In Impact Wrestling

Chris Bey would like to see some of the current free agents come into Impact Wrestling, naming Keith Lee and Kenny King specifically. Bey was interviewed by Muscle Man Malcolm from Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise and was asked which currently non-contracted talent he’d like to see arrive in Impact.

“Man, that’s a great question,” he said (per Fightful). “Because there are so many people that I would love to see tap in, you know? I still feel like I owe it to myself to have a one-on-one with Kenny King. He’s a former X-Division Champion. I’m a former X-Division Champion, future X-Division Champion, two-time. I’ve wanted to work with Keith Lee for a long time and he ain’t under no contract nowhere. So if he wants to come to IMPACT Wrestling and hit it with the hard hitters, like W. Morrissey, Moose, Chris Bey, the hard hitters, and all the main event heavyweight guys, he can come get this work too.”