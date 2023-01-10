Chris Candido To Be Inducted Into ISPW Hall of Fame At 80s Wrestling Con

The late Chris Candido is set to be inducted into the Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in May. PWInsider reports that Candido will get a posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame at 80s Wrestling Con on May 6th in Morristown, New Jersey.

Candido had memorable runs in WWE, ECW, WCW and Smoky Mountain Wrestling, the latter of which saw him become the youngest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in 1994 at just 22. He passed away in April of 2005 from acute pneumonia.