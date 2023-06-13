– During a recent interview with False Finish, Chris Harris recalled his short-lived WWE run as Braden Walker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Harris on Jamie Noble not doing him any favors during his tenure: “Jamie Noble really stands out to me [as someone who] went out of his way to not do me any favors. He was trying to change my match around right before I’m going out… It’s already hard enough to try to change my whole routine because I can’t do all these moves and now you’re trying to tell me before I’m seconds away from going out to just do this and do that and do this… It was so bad. I must have thrown 30 clotheslines in that match.”

On his generic looking singlet worn in WWE: “I looked up to Curt Hennig so much and I got close with him for a period of time. He made that singlet look good and he was in good shape, so I wasn’t opposed to the whole singlet thing… But they made it that day. That’s why I came out in plain black… They didn’t have any idea what to do with it, so they just got it made and sent me out there. Everything was generic.”