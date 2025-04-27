wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Hero Seminars Next Weekend, Romeo Roselli Promotes Last Match At NEW Wrestlefest

April 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Hero Evolve Image Credit: WWE, EVOLVE

Chris Hero has is set to host seminars at Cheeseburger’s Worldwide Dojo in Pennsylvania next weekend. The school announced the seminars as you can see below:

Chris Hero Training Camp
Experience 3 unique seminars with AEW coach the “Wrestling Genius” Chris Hero!
Date: Sun, May 4th
Price: $50 per session or
Address: 701 Canal St, Bristol, PA $120 for all 3 seminars

Seminar 1 – Tape Study: 11am-1pm
-Receive in-depth analysis and critiques on a recent match you’ve had with Chris Hero

seminar 2 – In-ring holds and counters: 1:30pm-3pm
-A 90 minute in-ring session with Chris Hero where he will cover various holds, pins and counters. Spots for this session will be limited due to time constraints.

seminar 3 – Match review and evaluation: 6:30pm-8:30pm
-An in-ring session where each participant will participate in a practice match and receive a full evaluation. Analysis will include in-ring critiques, ring gear, capturing emotion, selling, and more tips to reach your next level!

Contact: [email protected]

– Romeo Roselli, who works his last match at NEW Wrestlefest on May 10th, posted the following video discussing his history with the venue:

