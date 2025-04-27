Various News: Chris Hero Seminars Next Weekend, Romeo Roselli Promotes Last Match At NEW Wrestlefest

Chris Hero has is set to host seminars at Cheeseburger’s Worldwide Dojo in Pennsylvania next weekend. The school announced the seminars as you can see below:

Chris Hero Training Camp

Experience 3 unique seminars with AEW coach the “Wrestling Genius” Chris Hero!

Date: Sun, May 4th

Price: $50 per session or

Address: 701 Canal St, Bristol, PA $120 for all 3 seminars

Seminar 1 – Tape Study: 11am-1pm

-Receive in-depth analysis and critiques on a recent match you’ve had with Chris Hero

seminar 2 – In-ring holds and counters: 1:30pm-3pm

-A 90 minute in-ring session with Chris Hero where he will cover various holds, pins and counters. Spots for this session will be limited due to time constraints.

seminar 3 – Match review and evaluation: 6:30pm-8:30pm

-An in-ring session where each participant will participate in a practice match and receive a full evaluation. Analysis will include in-ring critiques, ring gear, capturing emotion, selling, and more tips to reach your next level!

Contact: [email protected]