Various News: Chris Hero Seminars Next Weekend, Romeo Roselli Promotes Last Match At NEW Wrestlefest
Chris Hero has is set to host seminars at Cheeseburger’s Worldwide Dojo in Pennsylvania next weekend. The school announced the seminars as you can see below:
Chris Hero Training Camp
Experience 3 unique seminars with AEW coach the “Wrestling Genius” Chris Hero!
Date: Sun, May 4th
Price: $50 per session or
Address: 701 Canal St, Bristol, PA $120 for all 3 seminars
Seminar 1 – Tape Study: 11am-1pm
-Receive in-depth analysis and critiques on a recent match you’ve had with Chris Hero
seminar 2 – In-ring holds and counters: 1:30pm-3pm
-A 90 minute in-ring session with Chris Hero where he will cover various holds, pins and counters. Spots for this session will be limited due to time constraints.
seminar 3 – Match review and evaluation: 6:30pm-8:30pm
-An in-ring session where each participant will participate in a practice match and receive a full evaluation. Analysis will include in-ring critiques, ring gear, capturing emotion, selling, and more tips to reach your next level!
Contact: [email protected]
– Romeo Roselli, who works his last match at NEW Wrestlefest on May 10th, posted the following video discussing his history with the venue:
