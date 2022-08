Chris Jericho Didn’t Enjoy His Time On The Show Tanked, Calls It A Scam

Back in 2017, Chris Jericho appeared on the Animal Planet series Tanked, which followed the operations of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing in Los Angeles. Wayde King and Brett Raymer built enormous tanks and aquariums for top celebrities and athletes during the show’s fifteen seasons. In an interview with Loper & Randi (via Fightful), Jericho said that he did not enjoy filming his episode of the show and called the entire thing a ‘scam’.

He said: “That thing was a money trap. What a scam that show was. It’s not on the air anymore and I would say that to their faces. If anybody knows anything about fish, they said, ‘what do you want in the tank?’ My son was big fish guy at the time. So you have this elaborate tank with all these props and a list and a light up jacket. ‘Okay, we’ll put this fish in, we’ll put that fish in, this fish, that fish.’ When they leave your house at the end of the show, you have this amazing fish tank. It’s awesome. Problem is, you can’t put 15 or 20 fish in the same water together. They have to acclimate and make sure they can exist. As soon as they leave, they send some dude over who drains the tank to half and then starts to acclimate the fish. The problem is, the fish are dying. My kids are crying because this fish is dead and that fish is dead. Then the pipe bursts and this thing happens. I’m not the only one. Howie Mandel and this guy and that guy, everyone had a problem with the show. Eventually, I think the tank was worth, they said 40 grand. After all the fish died, three different guys were supposed to be cleaning it but they quit because they didn’t pay them, they were supposed to pay for the cleaner for a year. I finally had to get rid of this thing. I had someone come in with a forklift because it was so heavy. For $1000, just get it out of my house. It made for a great family show for an hour, but as soon as it was done and left, it was the biggest nightmare. They should do another show, Tanked Nightmare. Those guys disappeared and the show is off the air, as it should be. Tanked sucks.“