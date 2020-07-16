Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Fight With Skid Row Singer Sebastian Bach

Last night following AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho had a back and forth with Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, which devolved after the latter accused him of lip syncing. The exchange started cordial enough, as fan compared Jericho’s looks to Bach.

Jericho wrote in response: “Good looking guys are good looking guys. What else can we say dude!”

However it devolved from there, as Bach accused Jericho of not actually singing his songs as part of the band Fozzy.

He wrote: “He definitely does considering that he mimes to a tape.”

Jericho replied: “I sing my ass off every night dude. Do you really wanna go there? Wow! My band is more popular than @sebastianbach !!”

It only continued from there, with Jericho at one point refusing to let it go and challenging Bach to a ‘sing off’.

He added: “Hi… I’m Chris “Milli Vanilli” Jericho. I have 5 top 30 singles in the last five years w my band @FOZZYROCK. I’m a huge fan of @sebastianbach … who had 3 top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do. I’ve seen the derogatory comments towards me from somebody I considered to be a friend. So with that in mind, I’ll be happy to have a SING OFF w @sebastianbach! No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. Bas is a great singer…but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me. I’ve never mimed anything ever! And I don’t use *** in a tweet ever. I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I’ve been a fan & a defender of u since day one…but don’t u ever question my rock abilities! And leave wrestling out of this…I can hit a G4 brah!”

