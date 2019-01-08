Chris Jericho Joins All Elite Wrestling: “We’re Going to Change the Universe”

– There were a lot of big announcements at All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” rally, but Chris Jericho was arguably the biggest. Jericho was announced at the end of the rally as the latest member of the AEW roster, coming oiut on stage and saying he’s “All In” with the promotion.

Jericho said that he is there not for the money, but because he believes in doing something different and new. He added that AEW isn’t just going to change the world, they’re “going to change the whole universe!”

