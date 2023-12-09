Chris Jericho on Why He Looks to Davie Bowie for Inspiration

– AEW star and wrestling legend Chris Jericho recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a variety of topics, including why the late David Bowie is a huge inspiration for his career. He stated the following:

“Not that I’m even close, but I always kind of look for inspiration in David Bowie. It’s like I’m the David Bowie of wrestling … Because Bowie always changed his look, his gimmick, his sound, his presentation. But the essence was still always Bowie. You never knew what you were going to get from him. You could say, ‘F**k. I love the ‘Let’s Dance’ era of Bowie. Why’s he not playing any of this, and he’s forming a rock band called Tin Machine and playing a guitar? Why would you do that?’ It’s like, ‘F**k, who else would do that? That’s completely ignoring your biggest record and starting a band.'”

At last month’s AEW Full Gear event, Chris Jericho and his Golden Jets teammate Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks to earn a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.