Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role

On the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that he suggested Dr. Luther as the leader of the Dark Order to AEW, but that the Young Bucks wanted the role to go to Marty Scurll. Ultimately the role went to Brodie Lee. Highlights are below.

On how Cody liked Dr. Luther’s audition for the Dark Order leader: “So I sent it to, because the Dark Order was kind of Nick and Matt’s thing, so I was thinking let me just show it to Tony and Cody, ya know, Tony’s the boss, right? And Cody is like, I like his delivery, he’s got that cadence of Jake Roberts. And then they said, let’s bring him in for basically a screen test, that’s kind of what it was.”

On how the Young Bucks wanted Marty Scurll to be the leader: “I think right off the bat, the Bucks were like, we want, I think the original plan was Marty Scurll to be the leader of the Dark Order, and then they wanted Matt Hardy, which then morphed of course to Luke Harper. So I think that you were out of the equation because they had other guys in mind.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.