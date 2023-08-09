– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed his match and feud with Action Andretti. At AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming last December, Andretti picked up a huge upset win over Jericho. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on his match with Action Andretti: “I put it together where he looked really good, and then of course I hit him with the Codebreaker. Everyone knows that’s the finish…except for it wasn’t, and he kicks out. What I wanted to do, much in the same vein as Ishii [Tomohiro Ishii] and the chops and Mox [Jon Moxley] in the Walls of Jericho, is I wanted him to sell it through the entire commercial break, and I was just going to sit there with a surprise look on my face. He didn’t quite understand that, he started moving, I was desperately trying to tell him to stop moving, and we lost the moment. I still claim to this day, people were so surprised when he kicked out of the Codebreaker, if I would have sat there on my knees and had that look of surprise on my face, I could have sat there for three minutes and people went nuts. I tell you, it would have worked. I could probably never do it again, but at that moment, I just knew, ‘Don’t move, don’t move,’ and he moved. ‘Argh,’ but it’s okay,.”

On Andretti now being featured more on ROH and needing to build himself back up: “It all depends on where you go with it. After, I threw a fireball in his face, we had some stuff with him and Ricky Starks, had him with Jericho Appreciation Society, get some wins. Then, the dust settles and now he’s working with Darius and Dante Martin, which is great, and you have to build yourself back up. He took the opportunity and ran with it, and then you come back down to earth and that’s just how the wrestling world works.”