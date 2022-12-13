wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Chris Jericho will be in action on this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Jericho, who lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle, will be competing on Wednesday’s show. His opponent has yet to be announced.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks
* Best Of Seven Series: The Elite (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-1)
* House Of Black vs. TBA
* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo
* Chris Jericho vs. TBA
Following a win by @ClaudioCSRO in their incredible title match at #ROHFinalBattle, 8 time World Champion @IAmJericho will be in action wrestling LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: Winter Is Coming on @TBSNetwork
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT, TOMORROW!
Don't miss #WinterIsComing tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EVAPYdXGbW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On RVD’s Push To The Main Event In 2002, If HHH & HBK Disliked RVD
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steroid Use In WWE, Talks His Own Use
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use
- Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week