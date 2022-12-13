Chris Jericho Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Chris Jericho will be in action on this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Jericho, who lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle, will be competing on Wednesday’s show. His opponent has yet to be announced.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks

* Best Of Seven Series: The Elite (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-1)

* House Of Black vs. TBA

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

* Chris Jericho vs. TBA