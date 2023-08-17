Chris Jericho Looks Back on MJF Feud, Says It Helped Make MJF A Bigger Star

Chris Jericho recently discussed his lengthy feud with MJF and how it helped propel the uber-heel to main event status in AEW. Jericho appeared on The AWE-some Pod for a Spring Stampede 2021 watchalong and discussed the feud; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his feud with MJF: “This MJF and Jericho feud was 366 days, it went a year and a day. It was a really cool story because we had Max and I becoming friends and then Max wanting to join the Inner Circle, and then him getting into the Inner Circle when he beat me in a match — and then he basically assembled his own faction.”

On helping MJF become a main eventer: “The idea [behind the rivalry] was to turn MJF into a bigger star, and now he’s the world champion — it worked. He’s running the show, so I guess it worked.”