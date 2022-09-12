Chris Jericho Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Being On Other People’s Mount Rushmores

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Superstar Crossover and discussed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, noting that he’d put Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, and Hulk Hogan on his Mount Rushmore. He also discussed what it’s like when people mention him on their personal Mount Rushmores of wrestling. Highlights from his comments are below.

On who would be on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling: “When it comes to pro-wrestling, I just go back to as a fan, I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan. Those are my four favorites when I was growing up so those are the people I have on Mount Rushmore to this day.”

On his own reaction to being on people’s Mt. Rushmores: “The Mt. Rushmores and the GOATs and all those sort of things are such interesting topics of conversation. But but if you area GOAT or if you are worthy of being on someone’s Mount Rushmore, you probably don’t ever really say it, you just are it. So you know, people like to do the Mount Rushmores and they like to say, ‘This guy’s the best, that guy’s the best.’ And to me, it’s cool when people think that and when peoplemake those compliments, but I just keep doing the best that I can to be the best entertainer that I can. And wherever people rank me and rate me is up to them, because I know for me, long as I’m giving 1000%, as long as I’m still delivering at a high level then I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Superstar Crossover with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.