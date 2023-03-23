Chris Jericho on Enjoying His Experience on The Masked Singer

– Speaking to Wes Styles with Rock 96.7, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent experience on The Masked Singer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On no one knowing who he was on The Masked Singer: “Nobody knew who I was other than the handful of production people, maybe 10 people knew who I was. It was actually one of the best shows ever because you don’t have to talk to talk to anybody. You didn’t have to stand around and have that uncomfortable silence … you’re wearing a plastic kind of silver mask and a ninja outfit.”

Chris Jericho on the experience: “It was a lot of fun. I thought I did great It was actually funny, I was expecting to go a little bit further in it and so were the producers, and when I didn’t I think everyone was surprised. That’s why I was like, ‘that’s why you never let the fans decide, they don’t know what’s best, ever.'”