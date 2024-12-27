Chris Jericho Weighs In On Origin Of His ‘King Of New York’ Nickname

Chris Jericho has been calling himself the King of New York as of late, and he recently discussed the origin of the nickname. Jericho has used the moniker since he won the ROH World Championship and in particular for his feud against Matt Cardona, and he spoke with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF about coming up with the name. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On the origin of the nickname: “With King of New York, when that was suggested to me, I instantly went to Amazon and looked up New York merch. I just thought I could really have some fun with this, like just being like this clued out idiot who thinks he’s such a New Yorker, but does all these things that real New Yorkers would never do.”

On playing into the negative reactions to him: “I look at the other side of the coin: it’s kind of a challenge; let’s make this as great as we possibly can. If the story is where it needs to go, it will take you there, and all you have to do is be smart enough to realize that and just go with it.”