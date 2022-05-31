Chris Jericho On Standing Up To Bullying, His Niece’s Bullying Incident

Chris Jericho recently discussed speaking out about his niece’s attack by one of her bullies, the importance of standing up to bullying and more. As you may recall, Jericho posted a video of one of his niece’s schoolmates assaulting her while a bunch of other kids looking on. Jericho spoke with KTLA about the matter and you can check out some highlights below:

On his niece’s bullying situation: “My niece was bullied very badly in Tampa, there’s video of it which is very brutal. I wanted to try and put some light to it, not just because she’s my niece, but because the situation was horrible. I wanted to stand up for her and everybody else that’s been bullied, every other kid that doesn’t have a famous uncle who can go on Twitter and post that video.”

On the school not doing anything about the bullying before the attack: “Then they patted themselves on the back after disciplining the bully. There are warning signs that need to be moved on, and need to be addressed. Action needs to be taken.”

On reinventing himself: “I just kind of constantly reinvent myself in the wrestling business. This is the new version of Chris Jericho with the faction of guys that I have and we call ourselves the Jericho Appreciation Society.”