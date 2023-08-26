– Ahead of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, Chris Jericho spoke about the late Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, and paid tribute to the wrestler during the show the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Friday (Aug. 25). You can see some clips WrestleOps and WrestlingNews.co below.

Between songs, Jericho stated, “For us in the pro wrestling world. We lost a great brother last night,” while fans started chanting, “Thank you, Bray!” Jericho continued, “You know him as Bray. I know him as Windham. A f***in’ great guy. One of the most creative minds I ever had the pleasure to work with. I worked with him all over the world. I think we even worked here, if not in London, we worked in the UK, everywhere else. You guys can sing.”

The fans then started singing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” in honor of Bray Wyatt. Jericho went on, “So thanks to Windham. Thanks to you guys for remembering him. And we dedicate this show to him, and we dedicate this show on Sunday, so remember the late, great Windham Rotunda.”

Chris Jericho will be wrestling at tomorrow’s AEW All In London, facing NJPW star and IWGP British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho & people in attendance at the Fozzy concert tonight payed tribute to Bray Wyatt. Chants for Bray & then they sing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.” Beautiful. Class act. via WrestlingContentUK pic.twitter.com/4EwJ2DL54s — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2023