– It must be quite the Christmas day at the Jericho household. AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to social media to respond to recent comments by attorney Stephen P. New regarding the infamous AEW Brawl Out incident involving CM Punk and The Elite that took place following AEW All Out on September 4, 2022. New represented both CM Punk and Ace Steel following the incident.

As previously noted, this series of exchanges began when New appeared on the Rip Rogers podcast, and he discussed the incident. New had stated that Ace Steel’s wife [Lucy] was the only person present during the incident that had not signed an NDA. He said, “The only person, and granted she’s not completely objective and unbiased, the only person not subject to an NDA and not subject to confidentiality provisions is Ace’s wife Lucy. Maybe one day she tells the story.”

This later prompted Jericho to write, “I didn’t sign one….” To pick things back up from last night, New later replied to Jericho on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “It’s in your employee handbook unless you have a special one. We can figure it out.”

Jericho then wrote out a much longer response on his X account in the early hours of Christmas morning. He went so far as to say that he saw “everything” that took place on the night of the incident and knows “what really went down.” He also claims that he was “in the room” and saw everybody else the whole time. He wrote the following:

“Hey @StephenPNew- I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew. Ive also never signed an NDA in my life ….ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies. Because I saw EVERYTHING that night…including how Lucy (and her husband and best buddy) acted and what really went down…and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time..I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark ass up. Because what really went down was disgusting. ….”

It was later rumored that Chris Jericho spoke to CM Punk immediately after the incident and told him to his face that he was “a cancer to the locker room” and a “detriment to the company.” Punk responded by telling Jericho that it wasn’t his business and that he needed to leave. Sources close to Punk reportedly told Fightful that the meeting took place.

CM Punk did eventually return to AEW in June of this year. However, he was eventually fired from AEW earlier in September due to a separate, unrelated incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Less than three months later, Punk returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years at Survivor Series: WarGames after signing a new multiyear contract.

You can view Jericho’s longer tweet that he wrote in response to Stephen P. New below: