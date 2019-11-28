Chris Jericho & Stephen Amell Teaming Up For “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” Sparkling Wine

– Chris Jericho’s AEW catchphase is now an official wine, and you can get A Little Bit of the Bubbly soon. AEW announced on Wednesday night that Jericho is teaming with Stephen Amell to create the wine, which is named after his catchphase and is being dubbed “the new official sparkling wine of AEW.”

The wine will be produced through Amell’s Nocking Point Wine. The wine is the second partnership for the company with wrestling, as Amell and Cody teamed up to launch Dream named after Cody’s dad Dusty Rhodes. The full announcement and a video are below:

Chris Jericho, the World Champion of AEW, and Stephen Amell, star of the CW superhero series Arrow and founder of Nocking Point Wines, have teamed up to create A Little Bit of the Bubbly, the new official sparkling wine of AEW.

The inspiration was sparked by Chris Jericho’s one-man backstage celebration after winning the first AEW World Champion title on Sept. 1, 2019, when he reveled with a bottle of sparkling wine. Subsequently, his “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” catchphrase became an instant viral sensation resulting in countless memes and millions of views worldwide.

Flanked by his notorious Inner Circle, Jericho has been wreaking havoc throughout AEW….both in the ring and at the post-show afterparties. Now, you can join in on the celebration with a libation suitable for Le Champion!

A Little Bit of the Bubbly is a sparkling Riesling produced exclusively by Nocking Point Wines in collaboration with Chris Jericho. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8 pm ET. All pre-orders will ship Dec. 9-10-11 to ensure there is extra ultra-premium bubbly to spray around this holiday season. Fans can order packs of two ($46), three ($69), six ($138) or 12 bottles ($276) at www.LittleBitoftheBubbly.com.

“I’ve been working non-stop over the last few months to deliver a product that’s as classic and as great as I am….and I have,” said Chris Jericho. “After you get a taste of A Little Bit of the Bubbly, normal wine, beer and even vodka will taste like swill. This is pretty much the GOAT of adult beverages. You’re welcome.”

“It’s Jericho. It’s AEW. It’s A Little Bit of the Bubbly,” said Stephen Amell. “I’m marking out.”

This isn’t the first time the worlds of professional wrestling and wine have collided. Stephen has always been a passionate wrestling fan and even served as a tag-team match opponent to Cody Rhodes in 2015. He and Cody created their first Nocking Point Wine partnership in 2017, launching Dream, the sparkling wine named and designed in the likeness of Cody’s legendary father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

Stephen recently wrapped eight seasons of Arrow and returned to his love of wrestling, announcing that he’s signed on to headline the new series “Heels” on Starz. Set in the world of independent professional wrestling, this forthcoming drama series follows a family-owned wrestling promotion of two brothers vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.