Chris Jericho Reveals That Taynara Conti Set For AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament

During his Saturday Night Special (h/t WrestlingInc), Chris Jericho revealed that former NXT star Taynara Conti is set to be part of the upcoming AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament, teaming with Anna Jay against Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew. Jericho noted that the match has already been taped.

“The women’s tag team tournament, I think you guys are really going to like it, we’re giving a lot of different people a chance,” Jericho said. “I was really surprised, there was a match Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew against Taynara Conti and Anna Jay.”