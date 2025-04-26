– During a recent Q&A panel with Monopoly Events, AEW star Chris Jericho recalled his memorable feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008, and he said like to see a documentary surrounding the subject. Jericho said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a … Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud.”