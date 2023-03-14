Chris Jericho Says Young Tony Khan Attended His Final ECW Fight

Speaking recently with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, Chris Jericho reminisced about his last show with ECW and stated that his future boss was in attendance for the bout (via Wrestling Inc). According to Jericho, a young Tony Khan is visible on the video recordings of the match where Jericho faced off against 2 Cold Scorpio. You can read a highlight from Jericho and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On how Khan came to be present at the show: “[Khan] loved ECW. My last match in ECW, Tony Khan was in the crowd watching. He was like 14 or 15. He had done really well in school or his parents had put him in some school — some high IQ school that he didn’t really want to go to — and his dad said, ‘If you go to this school, I’ll let you do anything you want.’ He wanted to come see Chris Jericho’s last match in ECW which was August of ’96, I think it was. So he is there. You can see him. It’s me versus 2 Cold Scorpio, and you can see Tony Khan. If you pause it, you can circle him and he’s right there.”