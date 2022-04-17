Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.

However, Edge and Christian ultimately won the match and the tag titles and became one of the hottest acts in the company. Below are some highlights from the podcast (via Fightful):

Christian Cage on not knowing what the finish for the match would be a few days before it happened: “I think maybe a few days before we actually sat down to put this together, we didn’t even know what the finish was. At one point, it was somebody else winning, and Edge & Christian, we’re splitting up after this. So then we kind of we started to talk a little bit before this, or after this, when we kind of started talking and then we turned.”

On how Edge and Christian were originally going to split: “They told us to say whatever we wanted and Adam and I started dropping F-bombs. We weren’t supposed to — we were supposed to lose and that changed the minds. They were like, ‘Oh, these guys aren’t done yet. There’s more layers, as a tag.’ Then they decided to have us win the match and then turn heel because they saw some personality there when we were doing we did that promo. Then, we did a couple of things on commentary and that was kind of the thing that saved Edge and Christian as a team because we were going to split up after this.”