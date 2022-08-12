Christina Von Eerie Issues Statement On Chris Dickinson Lawsuit, Says Her Accusations Are True

It was reported yesterday that Chris Dickinson announced a lawsuit against former partners Christina Kardooni (aka Christina Von Eerie) and McKaila Coulter, who previously accused him of physical and mental domestic abuse. He is looking for damages for “blatant acts of defamation that wrongfully accuse Mr. Torre of abusive conduct.”

In a post on Twitter, Christina Von Eerie issued a statement on behalf of herself and Coulter, doubling down on her claims and promising they would stand their ground.

She wrote: “It has been made public that Christopher Torre, (Chris Dickinson) has filed a federal defamation lawsuit in the district of New Jersey, against McKaila Coulter (ex girlfriend) and myself (ex girlfriend). None of the 3 parties live in NJ. Even his attorneys office is based out of Brooklyn, NY. New Jersey has no anti-SLAPP Law statute. That has made it very difficult and costly for us to find representation. Especially because neither of [us] live anywhere near there.

We fear that if we don’t reply to the lawsuit with proper legal representation not only will it harm us, but it will reinforce that women should be afraid to speak out against their abusers unless they have the resources to also fight them in court.

Defamation can only be claimed if there is false information. Everything we have spoken out against is true.

That being said, we did not back down after being sent C&Ds to our jobs and homes. We will continue to stand our ground in the court of law.

If anyone has any lawyer recommendations or groups they would recommend to help us fight this please reach out.

Thank you for your support.

CVE & MAC