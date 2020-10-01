CIMA Injured In Recent Traffic Accident

In a post on Twitter, CIMA revealed that he was recently injured while riding his bike due to a traffic accident. He suffered a head injury, nasal fracture and contusions to his face, left wrist, right hand, neck and lumbar region.

He wrote: “I’m sorry for your concern. The day before yesterday, I was injured in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. The diagnosis results are as follows. Head injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, lumbar contusion. Thank you for always supporting me Flexed biceps Big comeback aim from here.”