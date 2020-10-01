wrestling / News
CIMA Injured In Recent Traffic Accident
In a post on Twitter, CIMA revealed that he was recently injured while riding his bike due to a traffic accident. He suffered a head injury, nasal fracture and contusions to his face, left wrist, right hand, neck and lumbar region.
He wrote: “I’m sorry for your concern. The day before yesterday, I was injured in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. The diagnosis results are as follows. Head injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, lumbar contusion. Thank you for always supporting me Flexed biceps Big comeback aim from here.”
皆さんご心配お掛けしてすいません。一昨日夜、自転車走行中に交通事故に遭ってしまい負傷してしまいました。診断結果は以下の通りです。頭部外傷、顔面挫創、鼻骨骨折
、左手関節挫傷、右手挫傷、頚部挫傷、腰部挫傷。いつも応援してくれてありがとうございます💪ここからのビッグカムバック目指CIMAX pic.twitter.com/0GB4Y5hQGw
— owecima (@supercima1115) October 1, 2020
