CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman Set For MLW Fightland In Philadelphia

Major League Wrestling has announced that CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman will appear at MLW Fightland in Philadelphia this February. Here’s a press release:

CIMA, T-HAWK & El LINDAMAN ADDED TO MLW’S FEBRUARY 1 PHILLY “FIGHTLAND” CARD

See the #Stronghearts LIVE at the MLW Fusion TV taping

Major League Wrestling will unleash an international extravaganza when it returns to Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena on Saturday night, February 1.

MLW today announced CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman of the #STRONGHEARTS will all compete at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

Thrilling fans from Japan to China and now in America, the #STRONGHEARTS movement has taken the world by storm. CIMA’s extraordinary group of wrestlers are a brilliant collection of talented grapplers that know no boundaries, criss-crossing promotions all over the world.

Graduating from the first class of Ultimo Dragon’s Toryumon Dojo, CIMA has become one of the biggest stars in Japan. An elite grappler and trainer, CIMA is leading the charge for the Chinese based upstart promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE).

A world class wrestler T-Hawk is nicknamed “Power Master” for a reason – his strength and arsenal of innovative power moves are second to none. But don’t be fooled as T-Hawk dizzies adversaries with rapid-fire snap submission moves that could quickly turn into an aerial attack moments later. With successful stints in Mexico and China, T-Hawk now looks to raise in the rankings in America.

A decorated Japanese competitor, T-Hawk has won numerous titles in Dragon Gate as well as the Wrestle-1 championship. Employing moves such as Night Ride and Veracruz, T-Hawk may just well be the x-factor in the #STRONGHEARTS team.

Rounding out this #STRONGHEARTS trio is the explosive 5’3″ El Lindaman. Selecting the name El Lindaman after the song “Linda, Linda” by the band The Blue Hearts, this bleached blonde wrestler is a spark plug with a dangerous arsenal of attacks. Known for his Locotion Tiger Suplex as well as using a version of the Kumagoroshi, El Lindaman is the wild card in the #STRONGHEARTS team.

League officials will reveal their opponents in the coming weeks.

See CIMA, T-Hawk and El Lindaman live in Philadelphia February 1 as MLW presents FIGHTLAND. Purchase your tickets at MLW2300.com and experience Major League Wrestling live.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

LA Park • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • CIMA • Salina de la Renta • T-Hawk • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • The Dynasty • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • El Lindaman • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Jimmy Havoc and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.