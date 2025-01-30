Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.29.25  

SICKOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOS! (/Mone Tone) What is good everyone? It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It’s time for a new episode of Dynamite, and more wacky shenanigans. And while the show does feel a little, shall we say, light in terms of what has been announced, there is still some good stuff on the docket. Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Title against Yuka Sakazaki, who won a 4-way #1 contenders match this past Saturday on Collision. Jeff Jarrett will face Claudio Castagnoli, and if Jarrett wins, he will earn a future AEW World Title shot. Both Will Ospreay and Jay White will be in action, MJF will be there, and of course, so much more!

So, with all of that said, let’s get ready for a new episode of Dynamite!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Huntsville, Alabama! Our announcers are the power trivium of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz!

No time is going to be wasted tonight, as we are getting ELEVATED with Will Ospreay!

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage W/Lance Archer & Don Callis

The bell has rung, but Callis wants to talk. He wants Will to take a good look at that screen. In the back, Kenny Omega has been laid out! While Will is preoccupied, Cage attacks from behind. Will’s Hurrincanrana attempt is cut off by Cage, Ospreeay fights out though. Cage with a forearm, Will to the corner, he goes up, this time he gets the Hurrincanrana! To the floor, but Cage flattens Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Brian has Will up, but Ospreay shoves Cage into the ring post. Ospreay tries to whip Cage, but Will ends up on the barricade. He tries to jump Cage, but Brian catches him. He carries him all around the ring side area before finally dropping Ospreay in front of the announce table. Cage distracts the ref while Archer and Callis attack Ospreay. Cage outside now, back suplex on Will on the apron. Cage goes and hugs Callis at the table.

Back in, Cage rams Ospreay into the corner. He picks up Will and charges to the other corner with him. Ospreay tries to fight back, but Cage sends him off and hits a leg lariat. Ospreay up, he tries to fight off Cage, but Cage grabs ahold, and hits repeat backbreakers. Cover for a two count. Cage stalks Ospreay to the corner, hits some chops. Irish whip to the other corner by Cage. Cover for a two count. Cage lifts up Ospreay and applies a bear hug. Ospreay fights out with punches and headbutts. Cage whips Ospreay, but Will returns with a corkscrew kick. Both men back up, Ospreay on the attack. He tries to suplex Cage, but he fights Will off. Will goes to the top, raising kick by Cage. Ospreay fools him though, traps Cage in the corner, Cheeky Nandos! Ospreay up, springboard elbow. Cover by Will for a two count. The elbow pad is off, but Cage charges Will in the corner. Ospreay sends Cage to the apron and to the floor. Sasuke Special by Ospreay! Archer threatens Ospreay on the apron, Cage hits Ospreay from behind. Cage to the corner, suplex up and over the corner and into the ring! Cage for the cover, two count. Cage has Ospreay on his shoulders, Ospreay fights out, hook kick! A second one! Oscutter is caught, HUGE lariat by Cage! Liger Bomb by Cage, but Will kicks out at two!

Ospreay gets to his feet, in the corner, Cage charges in with a lariat. Cage up top, he has Ospreay on his shoulders, AVALANCHE F-5! Cage with the cover, Ospreay reaches for the ropes, but Archer pulls the bottom rope away. The referee doesn’t throw Archer out, but he does admonish him. Ospreay sends Cage into Archer, knocking him to the floor. STYLES CLASH BY OSPREAY FOR THE WIN!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

TIME: 12:45

THOUGHTS: Very slow to start, and basically whenever Cage was on offense. You know that Will was going to win, and he hit the spots, but it could have been done in roughly 3/4 the time it got.

RATING: **1/2

Post-match, Archer and Cage launch an assault on Ospreay. The fans chant for Omega to come out, here he is with a steel chair! He clobbers Archer with it, then chucks it at the face of Cage! Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher are here now! It’s a 4-on-2 assault. Stereo piledrivers by Takeshita and Fletcher on Omega and Ospreay. FUCK YOU CALLIS chants as Cage takes the chair and shoves it into the stomach of Omega. The Family celebrate as they leave. Omega tries to fight back, but Takeshita and Fletcher kick him. Ospreay covers up Omega. Aww, Friendses!

Excalibur runs down the rest of tonight’s card, with roughly half the speed as he usually does.

The Remarkable Renee Paquette is outside Swerve Strickland’s room. Hangman Page barges into his locker room, then leaves. MJF is here, he stares at Page, and he walks away. MJF continues to rant as Renee asks him about Jeff Jarrett. He says his words will be prophetic poetry. He will learn tonight when he faces Claudio Castagnoli. MJF has a new offer for Double J tonight. The Last Outlaw’s Last Ride! AIN’T I GREAT? LOL!

COMMERCIALS!!

We’re back, as we see the events that have transpired between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill. Hobbs now. He says he is not cleared to travel to Dynamite, but when he is cleared, he will show Bill that hell has only begun.

Epic theme song is epically played, as Claudio is on his way through the crowd.

Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The bell rings, and we get a lock up. Predictably, Claudio wins that, taking Jeff to the corner. Shoulder tackle by Claudio, but Jeff with two arm drags and a Japanese arm drag. Jarrett mounts Claudio with punches, but Castagnoli carries him to the center of the ring and hits a lariat. Cover for a two count. Claudio with the Neutralizer, but Jarrett kind of sort of rolls through to apply the Figure-Four! Claudio breaks by getting to the bottom rope. Claudio walks around on the floor, he waves to someone in the back, here comes Wheeler Yuta through the crowd. Jarrett leaves the ring to argue with him as we head for PIP Break.

We’re back, as Jarrett gets to his feet. Claudio catches Jeff in the corner with a corner lariat. Cover for a two count by Claudio. Standing double stomp by Castagnoli, a pin for two. Claudio whips Jeff, Jarrett reserves it with a Russian Leg Sweep. Both men up, Claudio uppercuts are countered by Jarrett punches. Jarrett wins this exchange, drops Claudio to the mat. Figure-Four attempt is thwarted by Claudio. Jarrett looks for an enziguri, but Claudio ducks it, turns over Jarrett for the Giant Swing! Claudio lets go and puts on the Sharpshooter. Jarrett out with some kind of a counter, Jarrett now with the Sharpshooter. Yuta throws a chair into the ring; Jarrett drops Yuta from the apron. Jarrett ducks Castagnoli and looks for The Stroke, but here is Jon Moxley! He hits the Death Rider while Yuta has the ref. Claudio with the Neutralizer and there goes Jeff’s title hopes.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli

TIME: 10:05

THOUGHTS: Not a good match. There were several noticeable botches in this one and some rough transitions. I am surprised Jarrett didn’t win, but it is what it is.

RATING: **

The crowd chants DOUBLE J after the match, but here comes MJF. Cut my music, cut my music! MJF in the ring with the mic. He just wanted to come out and say…

Well, nothing, as MJF just knocks out Jarrett and goes to pose in the corner. MJF respects his elders, and that is precisely why he will not tell him that he told Jeff so. LOL.

This is a New Era for AEW, as Revolution takes place in Los Angeles on Match 9th! Sunday PPV shows again? BOO!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Renee has Ricochet. Renee has been told that is Strickland interferes in his match tonight, that he will forfeit their match next week. FINALLY, says Ricochet. He will not talk tonight; he will sit down and tell Renee everything that is on his mind on Collision. The powers that have screwed him again with this match tonight, but he is going to take care of business right now.

Ricochet vs. AR Fox

Save this show, guys. The bell rings as both men talk. Ricky and Fox go to the corner, as Ricky keeps taunting Fox. AR with a headlock, Ricky sends him off, but Fox with two shoulder tackles. Fox with a headlock takeover. Fox in the corner now, he kicks Ricky away, hits a stunner. Fox with a corkscrew brain buster! Ricky on the floor, Fox over the top and wipes out Ricky! Fox with a big boot to the face of Ricky. Both men to the apron now, Ricky escapes and gets back into the ring. Ricky with a hip toss to Fox on the apron. That was unique. Ricky shows he is going to fly, but he stops and chastises the fans. LOL. PIP Break!

We’re back, as Fox is hit with a dropkick by Ricochet. Ricky with a pin for a two count. Fox to his feet, hits some forearms, but Ricky channels his inner Batista with a spinebuster. Ricky is now channeling his inner Rocky, he’s going to hit the Ricky Elbow! No, he hits a standing moonsault instead! LOL! Cover for a two count. Counters are exchanged, and it ends with a crossbody crash in the middle of the ring. Both men are up, Fox with a standing enziguri. Fox with an elevated DDT for a two count. Ricky to the corner he goes up top, but Fox with a leaping enziguri. Iconoclasm into a cutter by Fox. 450 Splash by Fox! The cover, 2.88888! THIS IS AWESOME chants now. Fox is trying to bring Ricky back into the ring, as Ricky says stop him ref. LMAO! Fox has Ricky up, but Ricky grabs the shirt of referee Mike Posey. Ricky hits a DDT for a two count. Spirit Gun by Ricky, but he foregoes the pin to hit the Vertigo, that’s ball game.

WINNER: Ricochet

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: Best match of the show so far, which says nothing about the prior ones, but more about how good these guys are. The right guy won, but Fox had a hell of a showing.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Ricky grabs his scissors, but here is Swerve! He appeared from out of nowhere! Swerve launches an assault. Back in the ring, Ricky grabs Fox and uses him as a shield to stop Strickland from attacking him. Ricky lets Fox go as he backs away up the ramp.

We get a look at some of the footage from Closeup, where Renee asks Moxley and Castagnoli why they don’t bring out the AEW World Title, and why Marina keeps it in a case. This has to be really weird since, you know, they’re married and all. Jon talks and, frankly, I am losing interest anymore. Same old shit, different week.

30 seconds with Daddy Magic’s Merch Madness! He frantically shills items from the concession stand for 30 seconds. That was a thing.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Excalibur shills Chris Jericho in a film called Dark Match. Apparently, it is in theaters and on Shudder this Friday. I had heard of this, but I forgot all about it.

HI GUYS! A New York minute is here, as Jericho shills his film. Bill says that what Jericho told him last week struck a chord. He understands his words like he never has before. It makes Jericho really proud of…himself! But he wanted Bill to take Hobbs out permanently. This week on Collision, Jericho and Bryan Keith are taking on The Outrunners. Jericho has never seen them on TV outside of AEW. The youngest men alive are going to get taught a lesson from the smartest guys alive. And he expects Bill to make him proud.

THANKS, GUYS!

It’s time to Breathe with the Switchblade!

Switchblade Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

I looked up and I thought Yuta lost his eyes LOL. No, his hair is just down. Oh well.

Yuta attacks as White is taking off his robe. White has none of it and tries to hit the Bladerunner, but Yuta to the floor. YUTA SUCKS chants as the bell rings. Wheeler heads back outside the ring. Yuta back in the ring, he takes White to the corner. Jay grabs him by the beard and walks around with him. LOL! White with a chop, he lifts Yuta to a seated position, hits a chop. He tires it again, but Yuta lays out, so White stomps him. Another chip, and a backbody drop by White as he puts the guns up! Yambag Yahtzee by White, as Jay chops Yuta off the ropes and to the floor. White to the floor, as he continues the attack on White. The referee admonishes White, and Yuta takes advantage with a dropkick to the knee. Yuta slams White’s face off the apron. Wheeler breaks up the count, he goes back outside and traps White’s knee in the framing of the ring and stomps on his leg. Back in the ring, Yuta continues the attack on the knee. Fisherman Suplex by Yuta for a two count. PIP Break, but for some reason the commentary keeps going and we get no PIP lol.

And we’re back (for real this time) as Yuta taunts White and the fans. White chops Yuta. He tries to get to his feet, but Yuta right back to the knee. YUTA SUCKS chants are back. Wheeler gauges the eyes of White. Both men on the top. White elbows Yuta to the mat as White gets out of the corner. Dragon Screw leg whip by White. Both men now in the corner on the opposite side. Yuta fights off White, but he’s back up, bad leg and all. He hits a Superplex from the top to Yuta. Cover for a two count. White with some Road Dogg punches and clotheslines. White tries the Urinagi, but Yuta counters with an arm drag. Cutthroat suplex attempt by White, but Yuta to the knee. Single leg Boston Crab by Yuta. White gets to the bottom rope, as Yuta yells at Ref Paul Turner. He has till five. Hmm. I remember that guy. Yuta picks up White, Angle Slam. The cover for a two count. Yuta tries the hammer blows, but White stares him down and blocks the attack. Back up to his feet, Urinagi connects! Bladerunner attempt, but Yuta rolls up White for a two count. Yuta with the go behind, release German. Busaiku Knee attempt by Yuta, hut White intercepts him and hits the Bladerunner for the three!

WINNER: Switchblade Jay White

TIME: 13:35

THOUGHTS: Really good match, even if the offense was slightly boring with Yuta in control. White fought valiantly and got some revenge on a member of the Death Riders.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, White hits a second Bladerunner. The fans want a third one, but here comes Moxley and Marina. It’s a decoy, as Claudio enters from behind and decks White. The beatdown is on, but here comes Cope (Just Cope) and FTR! The Death Riders escape the ring. Dax on the mic. It’s an even fight now, but he doesn’t hate how they operate. But they hate how they do things, like trying to end Ricky Morton. Dennis Condrey is here, and on his name, FTR against the Death Riders this Saturday at Collision in a Mid-South Street Fight!

We get a recap from Collision, where TIMELESS TONI STORM put in the performance of a lifetime! Renee is on the ramp, she introduces Mariah May. She comes out looking really nice in that blue. It’s great to be in Huntsville, but looking around maybe we should change the first letter to a C.

Renee says that May seemed visibly shaking. May losses her mind, she says Storm is not real, and none of this is real. TONI chants. You want to play the role of Toni Storm? Okay! Why don’t you play the Toni Storm that gave her heart to a woman who used her to get gold? Or how about the Toni Storm who was bleeding and crying in May’s hands? How about the Toni Storm who walked out of Mexico, Japan, and Wembley because she couldn’t touch Mariah? You can be any Toni you want; the ending stays the same. She doesn’t need to roleplay, because when you are this good, you stay the same. She is the Woman from Hell, always will be, and will remind her for the rest of her life. Look now and never forget, for this is your AEW Women’s World Champion.

A vignette for Austin and Colten Gunn. I was wondering when they would make some kind of return, even in video. That was a really well-done vignette.

We run down the card for this Saturday’s Collision. One of the matches will be Daniel Garcia putting his TNT Title on the line against Kyle O’Reilly and Lee Moriarty. We get the past week’s events leading up to this match. But coming up next, the TBS Title is on the line in our main event!

But before that, we get a recap of The Hurt Syndicate winning the tag team titles. MVP says he wants to acknowledge Private Parry. It’s not their fault that they ran into the machine known as the Hurt Syndicate. You can name the time and the place, but they will knock down all challengers. They are the Hurt Syndicate, and they hurt people!

A shill for the Ricochet-Strickland match next week, with a listing of upcoming events. I REALLY wish that Dynasty was on a Saturday…

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as we get a package for Konosuke Takeshita, highlighting his victory for the NEVER Openweight Title. This leads into the events earlier tonight, where Omega and Ospreay got laid out by the Don Callis Family. This leads to highlights from the end of the Jarrett-Castagnoli match, with MJF coming out to taunt Jarrett.

To the back, we have Deonna and Taya, The Vendetta. It should have been Deonna, it would have been Deonna, and it could have been Deonna if it wasn’t for Harley Cameron. This world wasn’t built for women like them. So now, Harley belongs to The Vendetta. This Saturday on Collision, they come to collect.

To the ring for the main event!

TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Super introduction tonight from Justin Roberts. The bells rings and we are underway. Lockup, Mone controls the wrist, but Yuka underneath and reverses it. Mone grabs the hair and puts on a headlock as Excalibur says we will get FTR and Moxley/Yuta on Collision in a Mid-South Street Fight. Yuka with a shoulder tackle, and she mocks Mone. LOL. Mone went for an arm drag, but Yuka hooks the ropes. Yuka with a rolling cradle around the ring, cover for a two count. Mone up, hits an arm drag off the ropes, taking Yuka to the floor. Mone tries a baseball slide, but Yuka stops it, spins her around, and taunts Mone. This makes Mercedes mad, and she goes for Yuka, but she hits an enziguri. Yuka to the top, Mone gets out of the splash zone. Yuka with a kick, caught by Mone, she throws Yuka to the floor. Meteora by Mone on the floor as we go to PIP Break.

We’re back, as Mone has Yuka down on the mat. Yuka back to her feet, but Mone with a knee strike ends that. Mone lifts Yuka, but she reverses with a Hurricanarana. Mone looking for another Meteora, but she hits the corner instead. Yuka with two kicks, she goes to the top, missile drop kick. Sheer Drop Brain buster by Yuka, the cover, Mone kicks out at two. Sliding Lariat by Yuka, another pin for two. Mone cuts off Yuka, hits the Three Amigos, the cover for a two count. Mone walks across Yuka twice and goes to the apron. To the top, Yuka back up and she catches Mone with elbows. Yuka to the top, Avalanche Brain Buster by Yuka! Cover, 2.88888888! Yuka goes around with Mone, but she gets out, Mone looking for the Mone Maker, but Yuka sneaks out. Thrust kick by Yuka! Merry-Go-Round from Yuka! The cover! 2.90000000! Yuka charges Mone in the corner, but she moves. Backstabber by Mone. Statement Maker by Mone, but Yuka rolls up Mone for a two. Rolling elbow strike by Yuka, she rolls through Mone for a two count. German Suplex by Yuka off the ropes! Magical Girl Splash, but Mone gets the knees up for a two count. Mone picks up Yuka, hits the powerbomb into the Mone Maker for the retention.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone (Still Champion)

TIME: 13:40

THOUGHTS: Fun main event. Obviously, Mone wasn’t losing to Yuka, but it was still a good match between two talented wrestlers.

RATING: ***1/4

Mone celebrates with all four of her titles, and with that, we’re done!