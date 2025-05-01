Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.30.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is LIVE yet again, as the march continues towards Double or Nothing. And as such, we will see the semifinals match between Kyle Fletcher and Hangman Page, with the winner moving on to face Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tourney. We will also see the return of Miyu Yamashita to AEW, as she will face off with TIMELESS Toni Storm in an AEW Women’s Title Elimination match. We’ll also see yet another DREAM 8-man match, as Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, and Speedball Mike Bailey will face off with The Elite and Ricochet. We’ll also hear from The Hurt Syndicate and MJF and, of course, so much more.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz are here tonight, as we are LIVE from Norfolk, Virgina!

Wasting no time, the big 8-man match opening the show!

Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, and Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Nicholas Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Ricochet

Well, stop me if you heard this before, but this is the first time ever in an AEW that Omega and Okada will share the same ring. Were you all aware? I bet you weren’t.

Omega gets into Okada’s face before the bell has even rung. As usual, Rick Knox is the official for this match, so expect madness everywhere.

Omega and Okada will start us off! Except of course not, as Okada takes in Nicholas lol. Omega turns his back, and the Elite and Honorary Elite Ricky launch an ambush. Back to Omega and Nicholas. Omega got control, but a thumb to the eye stops that. Nicholas off the ropes with an arm drag, then hits another one on the ground. Nicholas with multiple arm ringers as Okada is now in. He works over the arm of Omega. Ricky tags in, hits a double axe handle from the top. Arm abuse continues, but Kenny has had enough Nicholas goes to ring the arm of Omega, except Kenny shoves him into Nicholas, and he doesn’t realize it LMAO. Speedball tagged in, and the good guys start to fight back. Knight tags in, as Ricky is left to take the abuse. Double teamwork from Speed Jet, this makes the Bucks look shallow and pedantic lol. Tag to Briscoe, but Ricky hits a jaw breaker. Matthew gets the tag, but Briscoe with a couple of big boots puts him on the mat. Nicholas with a well-timed sneak attack, so Bailey counters for his team. Literally everyone misses an elbow drop. LOL. We get a hockey fight as expected, since Knox doesn’t do anything but court favor with the Bucks. Tae-Kwan-Do meets Redneck Kung-Fu, as Bailey and Briscoe kick the Bucks out of the ring. PIP Break.

And we’re back, as Omega has to fight out of the Elite corner. But the Elite are there to drag his partners off the apron. Fake super kick into a DDT by Nicholas. Ricky tags in, misses the springboard 450, neck breaker by Omega. Briscoe gets the tag, as Omega finally gets out of the ring. Mark unleashes Redneck Kung-Fu on the Bucks. Knight in to clothesline Nicolas to the floor. Matthew and Ricky are sent from the ring. SRPINGBOARD MOONSAULT BY BAILEY TO THE FLOOR, KNIGHT WITH ONE! BRAINBUSTER BY BRISCOE TO OKADA, COVER, 2.8! Jay Driller countered into the Okada neck breaker. Okada rotates Briscoe and goes up top for the elbow drop. Okada with the POSE! He turns and gives it to Omega and then Bailey, as he kicks his finger and then his face lol. The Bucks are back as they run roughshod on Bailey. Knight takes care of them though, but there is Ricky. John WOO drop kick by Okada to Briscoe. Omega comes in, he gets face-to-face with Okada. OMG, THE FIGHT IS ON! Forearms are traded; Okada missed the drop kick though. One-Winged Angel is countered, but Kenny hits the Snap Dragon. V-Trigger is countered with that classic Okada drop kick. Both Bucks SUPERKICK Kenny in the throat. Ricky and Nicholas to the top as a tandem, that’s some real tandem offense there. Okada covers Briscoe, but he kicks out at 2.9. The heels are delirious lol. EVP Trigger, but Bailey moves, and the Bucks have friendly fire. They are sent from the ring, as Briscoe hits the Jay Driller on Okada! Cover, but Ricky with the save. Ricky to the top, BUT BAILEY CATCHES HIM, KNIGHT HITS A DROPKICK TO RICKY, SENDING HIM CRASHING INTO THE BUCKS ON THE FLOOR! OMEGA FLIES OVER THE TOP AND TAKES OUT THE BUCKS AND RICKY! In the ring, Briscoe with the DVD, looking Froggy Bow, but Ricky shoves him off into the RAIN MAKER! That’s game!

WINNER: The Elite and Honorary Elite Ricochet

TIME: 26:20

THOUGHTS: This was exactly what you thought it would be, which doesn’t mean that it was bad, far from it. Everyone got to shine, and we got to see some real fun teamwork with Matthew Jackson and Ricochet. Ricky being in the Elite wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. We also got the tease for the future match between Omega and Okada, which is going to be exciting when it happens.

RATING: ****1/4

The Hurt Syndicate are walking in the back, as some jobbers are chanting, WE HURT PEOPLE. They dispose of them all and continue walking. MVP says let’s discuss the elephant in the room, but Shelton says this isn’t about him, trust MVP. MJF is real, and he’s funny. MVP says Max can be beneficial to the group. And if MJF screws them over, they will hurt him like he has never been hurt before.

The Opps make their entrance post-commercials!

Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nick Comorato, Myles Hawkins, and Rhett Titus

Joe and Titus to start as the fans serenade Rhett with JOE’S GONNA KILL YOU chants. As if on cue, yeah, Titus gets killed dead by Joe with his hits and classics. Shibata in now. A chip from Shibata, as he throws Titus into their corner. Comorato in now. Chops are exchanged in the middle of the ring, Comorato gets the upper hand, until Shibata hits a running kick. Hawkins in, but he lands on the mat and gets a kick to the spine. Hobbs in now. Hobbs with knees to the gut. Hawkins cuts off the charge but runs into a power slam. Big corner clothesline. Two. Three. Four. Five. Six. A big one in the center of the ring. SPINERBUSTER, that’s it!

WINNER: The Opps

TIME: 4:00? (I forgot to restart the timer)

THOUGHTS: Extended squash. Comorato could be something again if he is healthy.

RATING: N/R

The Death Riders are here post-match to ambush the champs. Joe fights with Moxley up the ramp and Joe puts the choke on Moxley. He sees Claudio in the ring, he hits the piledriver on Shibata into the folded chair! Joe and Hobbs in the ring, but the Death Riders escape through the crowd. Joe gets a mic. MOX! It seems to Joe that Moxley likes to come out and act like a boss, but when they start throwing hands, he acts like a little bitch. You came out here weeks ago and begged for Joe, you wanted him one-on-one. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like you want that. But Jooooooooooooooon! You already made this request, so let’s give the people what they want. If he is going to fight Jon for the World Title, you cowardly son of a bitch, let’s do it inside a steel cage. Because his name is Samoa Joe, and he will be our next AEW Champion!

Renee Paquette has Mercedes Mone for a sit-down interview. She remembers when they first met here in AEW, she remembers Mone saying she wanted worldwide recognition. Mone has won the NJPW Strong, Rev Pro Title, and the TBS title. The Owen Hart tourney isn’t about the Hart Family; it is about her! Renee states the obvious that Jamie Hayter is bigger and stronger than Mone. You think her record is undefeated? Mone is 25-0 in singles competition in AEW. She is the best in the world, and it runs on Mone time. She has to give props to Hayter, she reminds her of herself. Well, except for that Scooby Doo style. A cartoon character can’t be AEW Women’s Champion. Renee shills the match happening at Double or Nothing.

Renee has the Patriarchy post-break. Renee wants to know what it means for Nick to represent AEW in New Japan Best of the Super Juniors coming up in May. Jay Lethal is here. He says Wayne still has a lot to prove, so how about tonight, the longest reigning ROH TV Champion against the youngest champion in history. Nick makes excuses, but Christian Cage says he accepts. You want to be a champion, get your damn head in the game.

It’s about to get TIMELESS! Before we do, we get a video package for Miyu Yamashita, narrated byb Ian Riccaboni.

AEW Women’s World Eliminator Match: AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita

The bell rings, as Toni wants a handshake. Miyu accepts, and Storm takes early control. TONI, TONI, TONI STORM chants, sounds familiar lol. Yamashita with round kicks to the legs of Storm. Off the ropes, Storm with the Thesz Press. Backbreaker by Storm. Storm with a snap suplex as she goes to the corner. Yamashita up, she stops Toni in her tracks with a roundhouse kick. Storm to the floor, Yamashita tries a running PK, but Storm catches her leg and whips her other leg out. Storm tries the hop attack, but Storm hits her arse into the post. Yamashita kicks her in the butt lol. Luther steps in to stop the kicking, but he gets kicked in the quad. Yamashita with another kick to dislodge Toni from the corner. PIP Time.

We’re back, as we see Yamashita hit a run-up enziguri on the champ. She tries again, but Storm moves out of the way. Undeterred, Yamashita wants a forearm battle with Storm. She walks into the strikes from Stom, as she looks befuddled. Roundhouse kick is intercepted and turned into a release German from Storm. Storm charging in, but Skull Kick from Yamashita! She can’t get over right away, but she eventually gets a pin for two. Storm with the Sky High (Baldo Bomb) for a two count. Northern Lights Bridge from Storm for another two count. Storm Zero is blocked by Yamashita, she picks up Storm and hits a DVD. Round kick from Yamashita, Crash Rabbit Heat misses, another release German from Storm. Hip attack this time connects, Storm Zero, that’s it!

WINNER: TIMELESS Toni Storm

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: Storm is now a perfect 10-0 in Elimination Matches across her four title reigns, but this one was one of the most enthralling ones for sure. Yamashita had a showing in the loss, it would have been nice to see her win an eliminator like she did back in 2022, but it is what it is.

RATING: ***1/4

Not content to see another woman get the spotlight, here comes Mercedes Mone. NORFOLK! Shut the hell up! She is here to take what belongs to Storm and she will get her fifth title, DARLING! Jamie Hayter is here, she punches Mone in the mouth! Mercedes runs off screaming, as Storm looks impressed. So impressed, as a matter of fact, that she swims on the mat to Jamie’s music lol.

Don Callis Family in the back. Don likes writing history. Last week, Takeshita and Alexander put down Ospreay and King. There will be more history this week, when Fletcher dismantles The Hangman, and then it is off to the finals, as he ends the career of Ospreay. Fletcher says he wins tonight, then he goes on to win the tourney at Double or Nothing. You will have no choice to say his full name.

Don: KYLE, THE PROTOSTAR, FLETCHAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

From one group to another, as The Hurt Syndicate are here for a chat. Attention AEW viewing audience, this is an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. MVP says they have been looking to add a fourth member, and according to their company bylaws (lol) they have to have three thumbs up for any prospect. So, we’re going to do this again, so MVP invites MJF out to the ring.

MJF is out with a microphone. CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! Can we give it up for Shelton Benjamin? I mean how great is this guy? Montell, you are a legend, you are one of my best friends, I love you man! Bob, you have a good car ride.

MVP cuts it off, asking for the vote. MVP with the thumbs up. Shelton? He quickly gives a thumbs up. Roberto? After much consternation, Lashley gives him a thumbs DOWN! Still! Even with that car lol!

MJF says he is sick of Bob’s shit. What is it that you want? He’s given him women, help to win matches, money, cars. How about some Rogaine, you big bald son of a bitch?

Lashley takes him to the corner. THEY HURT PEOPLE! You want to impress him? Hurt someone!

MJF begs off, as MVP calls off his guys. MVP shrugs his shoulders to MJF as they leave the ring.

The guys discuss whether MJF has the destructive force to join the Hurt Syndicate.

We see the events of last week, when FTR returned with Stokely Hathaway as his agent. We get a video package for them. They have two goals; solidly their legacy and regain their damn tag team titles.

Impromptu ROH TV Title Match is next!

ROH TV Title Match: Nick Wayne (C) vs. Jay Lethal

As Nick’s music hits, Christian’s cuts him off and they come out to his theme instead. Talk about a glory hog lol.

The bell rings, Code of Honor is NOT adhered to. Both men fight for control on the mat, as Wayne powders to the floor. After some discussion between Cage and Wayne, he goes to enter the ring. Lethal holds the ropes open, but Wayne goes the other way lol. Lethal hits corner chops, Wayne reverses it, but Lethal gets back. Wayne goes up in the corner, but Lethal hits a hip toss. Another one, into an elbow drop. SUICIDE DIVE by Lethal, but Wayne doesn’t hit the floor and instead hits a snap hurrincanrana. Wayne resets the count, then throws Lethal into the ring steps. PIP Break…

We’re back, as Wayne taunts Lethal. Hard Irish Whip by Wayne, and he poses some more. Another whip, but Lethal stops and hits a back elbow. Roll-up by Lethal for a two. Back slide for a two count. Another pin for a two count. Lethal Combination, another two count. Lethal goes to the top, but Wayne stops him. Wayne goes up, but Lethal drops Wayne back to the mat. Lethal Elbow Drop, but Wayne rolls him up for a two count. Figure-Four by lethal is countered with an inside cradle for a two count. Lethal Injection is avoided by Wayne, he drops Lethal face first into the corner. Crucifix Fisherman’s Buster from Wayne, and he gets the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne (still Champion)

TIME: 9:15

THOUGHTS: Not a bad match, but it was missing something. At least there wasn’t any interference in the match, so there is that.

RATING: **3/4

Post-match, Christian takes the title so he can put it around the waist of Nick. Aw, how nice!

So, it is official, the World Title match between Joe and Moxley at Beach Break will in fact be contested inside a steel cage.

A promo for Double or Nothing on May 25th now plays. We see the graphic for the Women’s Owen Hart Tourney finals between Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone. We see the bracket for the men’s Owen, the winner tonight will face Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing in the finals.

Kyle Fletcher is out with Don Callis and Lance Archer, in his hot pink.

Men’s Owen Hart Tourney Semi-Finals Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page

Both men get face-to-face before the bell. The bell rings officially and we get a tie-up, with Fletcher getting the upper hand. Page fights back, rings the arm of Fletcher, and hits a chop, putting Kyle on the mat. Taz is getting mad with Don again lol. Fletcher stares at Hangman from the floor. He enters the ring, as Page goes behind Fletcher. Kyle grabs Page by the hair and applies a side headlock. Fletcher implies riding Hangman like a horse, so Page drops him on his face. Seems fair lol. Page is pissed, as he takes Fletcher to the corner and rains down with forearms. Fletcher back up, with the side headlock, but Page with a big boot. Page to the apron, Buckshot Lariat attempt, but Fletcher begs off. Page from off the screen charges in with a running lariat, sending Fletcher into the time keeper’s area. PIP Break.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 23:25

THOUGHTS: Yeah, this was really damn good. A lot of great counters, a lot of great brawling, and a all the false finished lead to some high stakes’ drama. Both men are amazing wrestlers, and they both left it all in the ring (and on the apron, and on the floor) in the main event.

RATING: ****1/2

Post-match, Fletcher convulses on the mat, as Page looks on. And with that, we’re done!