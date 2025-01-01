Ciocco’s WWE NXT Review 12.31.24  

Well, hello there, NXT fans! It feels like I have crossed over in the metaverse and now find myself as stranger in a strange land.

For those that don’t know me, my name is Ryan, and tonight, you have me in place of our Boss, Jeremy. I usually am on Wednesday Night for AEW Dynamite, but I’ve been around here, covering MLW, WWE Raw, and TNA. Looking forward to covering tonight’s episode of NXT and getting to know some of you fans a little bit better.

So, although I am not 100% familiar with EVERYONE on the NXT Roster, I know a large majority of the roster and who is who. And, as though not to say this as a copout, I just learned that Trick Williams is my favorite NXT performer, not because he is the NXT World Champion, but because he represents!

Fly Eagles Fly!

Also, as a personal aside, since this is New Year’s Eve, and if you plan on going out and drinking, please call an Uber, or have someone drive you who is sober. We do not need more fatalities or casualties tonight, nor ever.

The Show Goes on!

We are live from our home base, the Capitol Center, in Orlando, Florida. As usual, we have Vic Joseph and Booker T on the call.

We’re wasting no time with the action tonight!

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Booker T is Randy Savage lol. The bell rings and we have a test of strength. they trade counters in the corner, Jordan with a drop kick. DDT attempt is cut off with a submission attempt by Vice. Jordan fights out, she puts on a key lock. Interesting strategy since I know Vice has an MMA background. As if on cue, Vice turns it around with a side headlock.

(Okay, I think I might have to mute these announcers).

Fireman’s carry into a wrist lock by Vice. Jordan up, Vice charges in and misses. Jordan to the top rope, cross body, but Vice moves. Vice with kicks, knocks down Jordan into the corner. She poses, much to my delight, and hits the hip attack, making me wish I was Kelani in this moment.

COMMERCIALS! BOO! GO AWAY! NOT DURING THIS MATCH!

We’re back, as Vice transitions a front chancery into a snap suplex. Another one. Vice does some shimmy and shaking, but Jordan counters out with a reverse DDT. The cover, two count, as Jordan losses her mind. So, too, does Vice, as she lands kicks, a whip, another kick to Jordan. She tries again, but Jordan lands a flash kick to the face of Vice. Both ladies on their knees, throwing forearms. Back to their feet, Jordan takes over, whip into a clothesline. Another one. She tries a cartwheel back elbow, but Vice catches her with a sleeper! Jordan up to her feet, she tries to shake Vice, to no avail. Jordan sits down and drops Vice on her back. Here comes Cora Jade to taunt Jordan, she moves, and shoves Vice into her. Jordan with a roll up for the win!

WINNER: Kelani Jordan

TIME: 9:55

THOUGHTS: Good action between these ladies. It was a strength versus skill match, and it’s a shame it ended with interference.

RATING: ***

Post match, Jade beats both women with her stick. Here comes Stephanie Vaquer! She disarms Jade! Vice goes to strike jade, but she strikes Stephanie by accident!

We get the match of the year nominees for 2024. The winner is a 3-way North American Title match between Oba Femi, Josh Briggs, and Donovan Dijak.

We have Josh Briggs live via stream. He wants to thank everyone who voted for his match of the year. 2024 was good for him, but 2025 will be better for him. Oh, and there will be a trophy in his feature, seemingly hinting at the Dusty Tag Team Classic.

Coming up next, the Moment of the Year for 2024 after…

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back. Hear no evil, see no evil, say no evil, NXT Year’s Evil is coming to Los Angeles next Tuesday!

NXT Spotlight with Giulia! She came to WWE because she knew it was her calling. Japanese wrestling is a world of grudges. and she wrestled seven years in Japan. Their spirit tells her to keep fighting on, and she names WWE women that she came here to face off with. She calls out Roxanne Perez, saying next week they will begin the new year with a new NXT Women’s Champion in Los Angeles!

We are ringside now, as Vic and Booker debate the match.

Time for NXT Moment of the Year! The nominees are:

-Carmelo Hayes turns on Trick Williams!

-Tyrese Haliburton cuts down Orlando

-Wes Lee turns on Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel.

-Jaide Parker smashing a brick in the face of Lola Vice.

-Ethan Page falls into winning the NXT Title.

-Joe Hendry in NXT.

-Calendar sales for Chase U saving it from bankruptcy.

-Trick Williams wins his first NXT World title.

-Giulia debuts.

-Ten Women tag team match headlines 2300.

-NXT launches on the CW Network in Chicago.

And the winner is Joe Hendry in NXT! We have him live via stream! He wants to thank the fans for voting for him. It was a special as it was because of the reception he got from the fans. When you say his name and he appears, it does mean anytime, anywhere, and any show.

We have Sarah Schreiber with Cedric Alexander. In fifteen years, he never saw anything like how Je’Von Evans had his jaw broken. He’s worried about him eating solid food and his quality of life. And he saw the look in his eyes. Here comes Ethan Page. He wishes that one of those texts they exchanged said stay away from Page, because he is going to put Cedric right next to him in the hospital. Alexander launches an assault, and they end up fighting into the arena. This match is supposed to take place later tonight, but it will be up next!

COMMERCIALS!

Cedric Alexander vs. Ethan Page

We’re back with the action underway. Alexander kicks Page into the corner. Page back up with some body blows. Alexander answers with some chops and a basement drop kick. House Call kick to the head by Cedric. Cover for a two count by Alexander. Alexander taunts Page with some kicks. Page back up, face breaker knee. Page with a chop and a whip, but Page goes through the ropes to the floor. Alexander hits a suicide dive through the ropes on Page. Back in the ring, Page catches Cedric with Paydirt for a two count. Page chokes Alexander with his foot on the bottom rope. Whips by Page into a drop kick, the cover for a two count. Page puts on a chin lock. Alexander back to his feet, catches Page with a kick, another one. Clotheslines from Alexander, he has Page up but Ethan escapes. Ego’s Edge is countered by a Michinoku Driver by Alexander for a two count. Alexander runs into a big boot from Page. Cutter by Page for the win.

WINNER: Ethan Page

TIME: 4:25

THOUGHTS: Short and sweet, to the point. Page wasn’t going to lose, and it was never in doubt.

RATING: **1/2

Post-match, Page assaults Alexander. he throws him outside the ring and into the ring steps as Vic yells for the ref to do something. Yeah, okay, buddy lol. Page under the ring, looking for some goodies. He gets a toolbox, slams it on the wrist of Alexander. Cedric screams like he is burning alive as Vic yells again for some help.

In the back, we have an argument between Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Tyson Dupont, and Tyreik Igwe. Here comes Shawn Spears, here comes Wes Lee to cut off his sermon. Spears doesn’t need this; he has what he needs and just walks okay. Alright then.

Back to the arena, here comes Shotzi Blackheart, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley for a three team women’s match! But we have to wait until after commercials, so boo!

COMMERCIALS!

Shotzi Blackheart and Gigi Dolin vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Carter and Dolin will start us off. Carter picks the ankle and walks over Dolin. Dolin to the ropes, Lash tags in and puts Dolin on the apron. Carter jumps on her back, but Lash throws her off. Standing splash gets her a two count. Lash with a standing suplex, but Carter escapes and tags in Chance. They hit double team moves on Legend, but she throws Chance to the opposite corner when she tries to pin her. Shotzi and Jackson are now in. Jackson with a double underhook suplex, cover for a two count. Blackheart with a back splash in the corner, she tags in Dolin. Dolin knocks down Legend, tags in Shotzi. They unleash double team moves on Jackson. Blackheart looking for the Texas Cloverleaf. Jackson rolls over and kicks Shotzi away. Carter tags in, double knees to Shotzi in the ropes. Dolin is thrown to the outside, and Chance off the ring steps with a double cross body to Shotzi and Gigi! CHANCE AND CARTER OVER THE ROP WITH A TWISTING CROSSBDOY, TAKING OUT BOTH THEIR CHALLENGERS ON THE FLOOR!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Dolin and Legend trade in the middle of the ring. Dolin gets the better of it, and kicks Legend to the mat. Lash back up, BIG forearm knocks Dolin down. Dolin tags in Carter, who tags in Chance, they hit the assisted standing splash on Lash! Cover, but everyone else comes in to break up the pin! Legend tags in Jackson, she goes up top, missile drop kick. She ends up in the wrong corner, but she thwarts the double team attack from Chance and Carter. Dolin tags in, double team moves from her and Shotzi. Another pin is broken up, Shotzi through the ropes, looks like she lands badly on the floor. Legend tags in, she launches Jackson out of the ring and to the floor onto everyone out there! It’s down to Dolin and Legend in the ring. We get interference from Jazymn Nyx, Jacy Jayne shoves Dolin off the top rope. The Meta Girls hit their double team finisher on Dolin for the win!

WINNER: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

TIME: 11:05

THOUGHTS: Fun in-ring action from all the women involved. Another women’s match that ended with interference, but it was good in between the ropes.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, we have Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre on the tron. Last time they faced the Meta Girls, they had their hands raised. They have no problem running through them again to win their titles back. New Year, same Unholy Union!

In the back. Lola is trying to convince Stephanie that she didn’t hit her on purpose. Kelani is here to stir the pot some, and they start to shove each other. We pan out to Cora watching the action, here comes GM Ava. She needs someone to challenge Fallon Henley for the NXT North American Women’s Title. How about Cora versus Kelani versus Stephanie versus Lola next week to determine the winner? Jade says it’s fine to herself.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Vic shills Elimination Chamber coming to Toronto. In the back, we have Ava with Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, and William Regal. She says that King won the Heritage Cup via nefarious means, and next week, they will face off in a Sudden Death, one fall match for the Cup. King keeps insisting that he won the Cup fairly, he did everything right, and Regal absolves himself from the situation and walks away. Ava gives the Cup back to Charlie.

Our next Award is for Tag Team of the Year! The choices are:

-Chase U

-Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

-Axiom and Nathan Frazier

-Hank and Tank

Frazier and Axiom are the winners! Shocking, they’ve held the titles two times in 2024. They are in the back with Sarah with some words. They started as rivals, but they ended up being great partners and through all the ups and the downs, they wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s pretty cool for all the fans to feel the same way. OTM show up, enjoy what you got, because they are coming for the titles.

To the back, Zaria and Sol Ruca are watching on and getting ready. Apparently, Sol has a match with Izzi Dame next!

COMMERCIALS!

Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca

The bell rings, and we get a lock up. Ruca with an arm drag, and a drop toe hold to Dame. Ruca grounds Dame with side headlock. Another takeover by Ruca as Dame tries to get to her feet. Dame up, grabs the hair. Matrix move by Ruca to duck a Dame clothesline. Dame charges Ruca in the corner, she hits the post. Ruca stands on her back in the corner. Ruca springboards in, but Dame chops her out of the air. Dame with a clothesline, the cover for a two count. Dame chocks Ruca against the middle rope, Ruca up, she rolls through. We see Shawn Spears looking from the corner above the commentators as Dame hits a cutter for a two count. Zaria is out here now trying to will on Ruca. Dame tries the corner headbutt, but Ruca blocks it. Kick to the gut, forearm by Ruca. Springboard off the ropes with a back elbow, and a crossbody. Dame tries to cut it off, Ruca to the outside, but she springboards into the knees od Dame. Dame to the floor, Ruca going up top. MOONSAULT FROM THE TOP, BUT DAME SHOVES ZARIA INTO THE PATH OF RUCA! Back in the ring, I-Dry sitout powerbomb and that’s a win!

WINNER: Izzi Dame

TIME: 5:00

THOUGHTS: Fairly decent, another match with some kind of interference, but it backfired and ended in friendly fire between friends.

RATING: **1/4

Hank and Tank in the back, they are asking someone off the screen to help them tonight, one time, one match, will you be our tag team partner? The screen pans out, and it’s Andre Chase. He thinks about it, as Tank offers him a helmet. We don’t get an answer because it is time for more…

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Vic shills Fanatics Fest in June.

It’s time for NXT Female Superstar of the Year! For consideration:

-Kelani Jordan

-Lola Vice

-Jaida Parker

-Roxanne Perez

And the winner is Roxanne Perez. She takes the golden ring bell from Sarah. She says there is no one on her level. She claimed what was hers once more and dominated everyone in her path. She dropped a pipe bomb on Mr. Pipe Bomb himself, CM Punk. She attracted all the talent from the around the world. Giulia is an international sensation, but unfortunately for her, your 2024 Superstar of the year is the one and the only one.

It’s time for our main event 6-man match!

Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyreik Igwe vs. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Andre Chase

Apparently, Andre did accept, although he looks reluctant to be here. They get jumped before the bell, and we start with Tyreek and Tank. Big whip into the corner by Tyreek, another one is thwarted when Tank uses Hank to propel him back across the ring. Chase tags in, batter’s up, as Tank drops Tyreek. Quick tags to Tank and then Hank. Three-point stance, Tank smashes Igwe in the corner. Cover for a two count. Igwe sends Tank to the corner, big splash. He kicks Tank down in the corner. Tank back up, but Igwe stops that. Tank whipped into the opposite corner, Lee tags in. Spinebuster from Tank stops the momentum, as everyone is in the ring. Tyreek and Tyson are sent to the floor. Hank and Tank squash Lee in the middle of the ring, while Chase goes to the top, he hits a front flip senton to the floor on Igwe and Dupont!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Hank is trying to tag out, but Igwe cuts him off and hits a drop kick. Igwe whips Hank into Dupont for a powerslam. Lee tags in, cover for a two count. Lee and Hank trade in the middle of the ring. Lee with a back kick and an elbow, he knocks Tank and Chase off the apron. Lee tries a DDT, Hank cuts it off, but Lee switches into a sleeper. Hank breaks the hold with a throw into a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Lee back on the attack, he tags in. Dupont and Igwe throw Lee into the air with a slingshot as he splashes down on Hank. Lee again looking for the DDT, but he cuts it off with a huge power slam. Hank tags in Tank, and Tank runs over anyone that moves. Tank flattens Igwe, to the apron, he throws Dupont in. Cartwheel back elbow from Tank! He tags in Chase, but the double team doesn’t work. Chase fights back with forearms and a Russian leg sweep to Igwe. Chase suddenly seems despondent, takes in Hank, and Chase walks away. Lee with a big kick to Hank, sit-out stunner by Igwe for the three count.

WINNER: Wes Lee, Tyreik Igwe, and Tyson Dupont

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: Fairly good match, it was more about the drama of will Chase take part or not, and when he left, the conclusion was adamant.

RATING: ***1/4

In the back, we have Ashante “Thee” Adonis. He is trying to call someone, but they aren’t picking up. Apparently, it is someone that he wants to spend New Year’s with. Nikkita Lyons is here to ask him out, but he declines, saying if he can’t spend it with Karmen, he will spend it alone. Elsewhere, Spears approaches Dame, trying to recruit her again. Here comes Tony D’Angelo and the family. He tells Spears to leave her alone. Dame says look, finally a man who listens, and Spears says he was watching last week then Santa beat up Tony. He’s garbage, says Tony to his family.

Male Superstar of the Year is up next! Vying for contention:

-Tony D’Angelo

-Ethan Page

-Oba Femi

-Trick Williams

We will find out after…

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as we see Chase walking away. Kale Dixon is here, asking when the next semester is starting, Chase says don’t you know, son, Chase U is dead.

Vic runs down the card for next week’s New Year’s Evil event in Los Angeles.

Mike Rome is in the middle of the ring with the golden ring bell to announce the winner for Male Superstar of the Year, but he is interrupted by Oba Femi. Femi has a mic with him as the fans chant OBA. Femi takes the golden ring bell from Rome. You guys and your awards, don’t you understand, it doesn’t matter who wins Superstar of the Year, this is just a prop. It’s a sham that the fans get to voice their opinion on social media. You can boo, you can cheer, you can chant OH. He is the leader, he is the ruler, he steers the ship, he is the Captain. And if you don’t believe him, tune in next week to see him become NXT Champion.

Trick Williams is out now, as Booker T sings along. Willams on the mic. You are telling these people lies. He’s been fortunate since he has been here. The people have shown him a lot of love and he appreciates it. But he knows what he has next week in the triple threat match. He has to dig deep, he has to be ruthless, he needs that Micheal Trick, that Trick James, that Trick McCready. He knows Oba has some nicknames himself, but Trick has one for him. “Ole Beatable Oba”. If he wasn’t beatable, there would be a title versus title match next week, but Femi lost the North American Title. Facts. Oba is chasing him, not the other way around. When Femi got beat at Halloween Havoc, he was off for a few weeks, He wants to know how long Femi will be off when he beats him next week.

Eddy Thrope in the ring now, he smashes the golden trophy over the head of both Femi and Williams. He holds the title up in the air, and with that, we’re done!