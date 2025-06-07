Ciocco’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Review  

Well, what awkward times we live in, isn’t it? No, do not readjust your feed, whether on your computer or your phone, it is in fact ME here with you to cover today’s appetizer for the main entree to come tonight.

(Although, if you ask some people, me included, a crossover show between WWE and AAA may be more exciting that Money in the Bank, but I digress).

So, it’s quite the busy stretch for WWE over this course of 24 hours, with Smackdown last night, Money in the Bank tonight, but in between, Worlds Collide, a collaborative effort between WWE and AAA, the company of which they recently announced its purchase back at WrestleMania.

If you’re unaware of such a purchase, perhaps you have been living under a boulder the size of Jupiter. WWE, looking to establish a true stronghold in the Mexican Lucha Libre market, acquired the long heralded and successful promotion AAA, and today, we will see some exciting stuff, of that, I am sure!

The card for this looks short, but really sweet, I’m not going to lie. Recently crowned AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his title against the master of the Olympic graps, Chad Gable. There will also be a 4-way NXT North American title match, as Ethan Page will try to fend off Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix. A six-man tag match (Lucha?) will see Legado Del Fantasma face off with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr, Psycho Clown, & Pagano. And the ladies will be represented as well, as Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer square off with Dalys and Chik Tormenta.

Also, and I can’t stress and emphasis this enough, but if the theme song for this event is NOT “When Worlds Collide” by Powerman 5000, I will be VERY disappointed. I’m just saying.

THEN…NOW…FOREVER…TOGETHER!

Opening promo, narrated by Rey Mysterio Jr. He speaks in Spanish, but we get English subtitles. This is a fun package, highlighting WWE purchasing AAA, but also mixing in highlights from both companies. This has quite the MCU feel to it.

We are LIVE from the Kia Forum in Inglewood/Los Angeles, California! We see a lot of fans outside the arena, we see Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Lola Vice, Chad Gable, and El Hijo Del Vikingo arrive backstage.

Corey Graves and Konnan are our announcers for this show. The Spanish announce team is two members from AAA and the guy who does it for WWE, for those who are wondering. In the ring, we see Marisela Pena, the president of AAA, alongside Shawn Micheals, Triple H, and Blue Panther. A lady whose name I did not catch is here to serenade us with Mexico’s national anthem. Lillian Garcia is here to sing the National Anthem, and I have to laugh, because it looked like Triple H was on his way to the back but had to return to the ring lol.

From show opening to arriving backstage, to making his way out to the ring, Rey Mysterio Jr is all over the show already! Rey on the mic. He speaks but is cut off by the chants of LUCHA. And he thought Lucha Libre would only be seen in Mexico, but he is blessed and his proud to be a part of the evolution of Lucha Libre. MEXICO chants now. And now, the whole world, will see what he fell in love with as a kid, Lucha Libre!

(Obviously, as I am not adept at Spanish, I only plugged in the English parts of his speech).

FINALLY, our first match!

Mr. Iguana, Aerostar, and Octagon Jr vs. Dragon Lee, Cruz Tel Toro, and Lince Dorado

We see Liv Morgan and Dirty Dom at ring side! Konnan says that this is not American Wrestling. Well, duh.

Octagon and Del Toro will start us off. Handshake by both men before the opening lock-up. Octagon wins that and gets a sunset flip for a two count. Del Toro thinks he has Octagon down, but he gets baited in. Reversals ensue. Leg sweeps and quick pins for all! The stand-off, and the fans love it!

Iguana and Dorado get the tag. IGUANA chants lol. Dorado with a double arm drag and he wants a handshake. Iguana looks at the hand and thinks about licking it, but Dorado with a kick and he drops him. Iguana has arms and legs in the air, puzzling Dorado. Iguana with a hip toss and arm drag. He goes for his stuff Iguana! It bit Dorado on the hand! Around the world, off the ropes, and Iguana keeps Dorado off balance. Dorado counters with a hip toss, but Liaska tries to pin Dorado! LOL! This is great.

Aerostar and Dragon lee with the tags now. Handshake, Lee with a headlock. Aerostar shoves him off, but he gets a shoulder tackle for his troubles. Aerostar with a slap, that only makes Lee mad. Aerostar with a Tornio. Outside the ring, dualling Topai Cornios are punctuated by a suicide dive by Aerostar to Lee. THIS IS AWESOME chants, and I can’t lie, it totally is. Aerostar to the top, but his attack is met with the knees of Lee. Del Toro tags in, gets in some offense. Dorado in now, basement lariat for a two count. Aerostar looking for the tag, but Dorado cuts that off with a backstabber. Lee tries to keep Aerostar from tagging out, but Aerostar with a big boot resets the match.

Del Toro and Iguana are in now. Chops and slaps are exchanged. Del Toro to the top, but he misses. Iguana on the attack, but a low dropkick ends that. Del Toro hooks up Iguana and does a cradle around the ring! The cover, two count. Iguana on Del Toro’s shoulders, big bulldog! Liaska is back! It’s attacking Dorado, but Dorado throws it down! He kicks and hits a shooting star press! The fans to NOT like this! Neither does Iguana, who hits an around the world head scissors to Dorado! It’s three on one, but Team LWO throw Liaska around and Iguana eats a triple SUPERKICK! Double stunner on Iguana’s partners! Double stomp to Iguana in the ring! The cover, Aerostar breaks it up. Octagon on the top with Dorado now. SUPER FRANKENSTEINER BY DORADO! Cutter by Aerostar! Superkick by Iguana! Missile dropkick by Del Toro! Dragon Lee takes out Iguana on the floor! Aerostar wipes him out! Del Toro thinking about something, he climbs the corner and hits a cornio to the floor! Back in the ring, Octagon and Dorado fire off slaps. To the corner, both men on the top rope again. Octagon pulls off his fallaway slam moonsault! The cover, and a win for Team AAA!

WINNER: Mr. Iguana, Octagon Jr, and Aerostar

TIME: 14:05

THOUGHTS: Yeah, this is what I was looking forward to when I took this assignment. Absolute blast, all of it, not just the action, but the comedy with Mr. Iguana and Liaska. More, please!

RATING: ****1/4

Post-match, Dom has something that he wants to say. He sees that he appears to be a big Rey Mysterio fan, but he is a deadbeat. Octagon Jr comes face to face Dom, and he drags him over the barricade and to the arena floor! The fight goes into the ring, as Mr. Iguana and Aerostar watch on lol. After more brawling, Dom tells Octagon he’ll see him at Money in the Bank, and he will defend the IC Title against him.

Video package/history lesson about Antonio Pena, and all that he did for AAA and Lucha Libre as a whole. We see Dorian Roldan, Konnan, and Marisella Pena, speak about him. We see Mascara Sagrada and Latin Lover at ringside.

In the back, Chuey Martinez has Legado Del Fantasma. How are they going to get it done tonight? Berto wants to know if he is blind. Look at him. Garza says they come from legacy as well. Escobar holds up a WWE logo and says this means something. Lucha Libre means something, but they are ready to prove to the world who owns the Lucha Universe. They have two words…FAMILIA…LEGADO!

Video package for the women’s match upcoming. We are introduced to Stephanie and Lola (who most fans should know anyway) and also Dalys and Chik Tormenta.

Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton are shown at ring side.

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta

Konnan was into a story about Dalys being trained by her husband and fighting bears, but when Lola came out, he stopped talking. And frankly, I don’t blame him lol.

Vaquer and Dalys will start us off. Backslide by Dalys for a two count. She tries to keep Stepphanie’s shoulders down, but she isn’t having that. Devil’s Kiss is countered into a face first drop in the wrong corner. Tormenta with the tag. She flattens Vaquer with a cross body and poses, as the fans are not happy. Vaquer reverses her and hits a snap suplex.

Vice gets the tag. It’s a drop toehold into a 619 combination! The cover, Tormenta out at two. Tormenta starches her with a rolling forearm and locks in a half crab. Vice kicks her off and hits some big kicks. Dalys in, but she eats rapid fire kicks from Vice as well. Vice poses, dances, and hits a running hip attack to both women. A second one for Tormenta. Cover for a two count. Tormenta fires back, but Vice is up to the task. Reversals end with Vice kicking Tormenta, but Dalys grabs her from behind. On the floor, Tormenta hits a lariat on Vice while Dalys has the ref.

Back in the ring, Dalys hits a sit out face buster for a two count. Tormenta with the tag, she hits a powerslam on Vice for a two count. Chin lock applied, as the fans try to will Vice up to her feet. It works, for a second, but Tormenta with a kick to the kidney and reverse DDT for a two count. Dalys with the tag, dropkick to the back of Vice while she is in the ropes. Negro Casas is seen in the crowd, cheering on his wife Dalys. Dalys with a scoop slam and a smack to Vice’s booty. Well now. Vice now in the wrong corner, she’s cut off by Dalys. Inside cradle by Vice for a two count. FINALLY, Vaquer gets the tag, and she’s in with a crossbody to Dalys! Eat The Feet! Tormenta in, but she gets the DELETE corner treatment. Meteora to Dalys! Meteora to Tormenta! Dragon Screw in the ropes to Dalys! The cover, two count. Dalys with slaps, but Vaquer with a backdrop driver. Vice is in, with Tormenta, they get trapped, and Vaquer and Vice do the…whatever that thing is lol. You know, the head trap smack thing. It’s amazing, though. Vaquer counters Dalys with a roll up for a two count. SVB! Vaquer with the cover and the win for her team!

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice

TIME: 9:35

THOUGHTS: Kind of a short match but given that Stephanie is also in the Women’s MITB match tonight, it makes sense. Lola and Stephanie were one hell of a team, though.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Vero Rodriguez wants to interview the winners.

Martinez in the back with Chad Gable. he has said some unsavory things about Lucha Libre. How is he going to handle Vikingo tonight? This is a second home for Chad, just look at him. This is going to be a great night, as El Grande Americana is going to walk out MITB winner, and Gable is walking out as the new AAA Mega Champion!

Video Package for the upcoming 6-man match. I like the promo from LDF, but it is really cool to have Wagner, Clown, and Pagano cut their own promos as well. NGL, all the promos and video packages have been top notch.

Chavo Guerrero is here, as are the Street Prophets, even if the guy in the Casey Jones mask before them got THEIR graphic and THEY didn’t get one lol. Good stuff!

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Pagano, Psycho Clown, and El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner

Team AAA want to shake hands before the bell, but LDF don’t want that. Wagner and Berto will start us off. Berto takes him to the corner, feigns a clean break, but kicks him in the midsection. Another lock-up, Wagner grabs a headlock. Berto shoots him off, but Wagner runs him over. Wagner runs the ropes with the greatest of ease and hits head scissors. Berto to his corner, Angel with the tag and he hits a slingshot drop. He mocks Wagner and the fans, but Wagner makes him pay with that. Clown enters with a crossbody. He hits a rolling forearm and a power slam for a two count. Clown drives Angel into the corner, but he sees Berto coming and hits a thrust kick. DOUBLE GERMAN SUPLEX ON TWO MEN BY CLOWN! The cover, two count. Clown goes through the ropes and takes out Escobar with a suicide dive.

Pagano in the for the first time. Berto and Angel try to cut him off, but Pagano sends Berto from the ring. Angel tries to send Pagano out of the ring, but its reversed and Angel is sent from the ring. Pagano looks to fly, but Escobar grabs Berto, as Pagano hits the floor. LDF pose in the corner, and the fans HATE it. Back in the ring, flying back elbow from Angel puts Pagano on the mat. Berto gets the tag, but LDF hit a triple team dropkick. Berto with a win for a two count. Berto chokes Pagano in the ropes and then knocks both Clown and Wagner from the corner. Escobar tags in, he stomps away on the face of Pagano. Snapmare, but Pagano back to his feet with some punches. Off the ropes, he hits a blockbuster.

Berto and Clown get the tag. Forearms and slam from Clown. Angel enters the ring and is put into the Tree of WHOA! Basement dropkick! Escobar charges in but eats an elbow. Code Red to Berto! The cover, two count. Wagner and Escobar in now. Both men trade chops, Dragon Screw by Wagner. Angel in, he gets one as well! Pagano hits the suicide dive this time! Tope Cornio by Clown and Wagner onto LDF on the floor! All six men return to the ring. BATTLE CRY, AND THE HOCKEY FIGHT IS ON! Wagner with step up knees to Santos and Angel! Falcon Arrow by Wagner! The cover, Angel breaks it up.

Berto gets the tag and sits Wagner in their corner. Angel with the tag, looking for a double team press slam, and they hit it! They take too much time, though, as Pagano and Clown ambush them. PYSCHO DRIVER ON BERTO! Moonsault by Angel! Pagano with a crossbody block to Angel! Wagner sends Escobar to the floor. Around the ring and over the steps he goes, CANNON BALL! Back in the ring, Wagner’s pin is broken up by Angel. Powerbomb by Clown, Berto with a drop kick to him. Codebreaker from Pagano. BERTO SPEARS EVERYONE (including Angel) INTO THE RING ANNOUNCER’S AREA! Escobar looking for something, but Wagner cuts that off. VIVA LA RAZA! Wagner to the top, but Escobar up and cuts him off. SUPER RANA FROM THE TOP BY ESCOBAR! The cover, but Wagner kicks out at two! Phantom Driver, no, Wagner with the roll through for a two. Escobar with a knee into the Phantom Driver! The cover, that’s game!

WINNER: Legado Del Fantasma

TIME: 15:00

THOUGHTS: Not as amazing as the opening 6-man match, probably because of the stalling and heeling by LDF. Still, it featured a lot of great action, and LDF are now in position to go for the AAA Trios’ Titles.

RATING: ***1/2

Ad for the FIFA World Cup coming to America and Mexico in 2026.

On November 6th, 1994, AAA made history in Los Angeles, as the original World’s Collide took place between AAA and WCW. Seeing the Great Sasuke, original La Parka, Eddie in his American flag outfit, and Latin Lover, man, good times!

Vero has El Hijo Del Vikingo in the back. He is going to fly tonight, and he is going to show Chad who the real master of Lucha Libre are.

Savio Vega and Damien Priest are here. Blue Demon Jr is also shown in the crowd.

RED ALERT: INCOMINB BANGER! I REPEAT, RED ALERT: INCOMING BANGER!

NXT North American Title Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

Lillian with the in-ring introductions for this match.

The bell rings, and we have a tentative start to this one. Page tries to leave the ring, but Evans bring him back in. He gets hit with stereo jumping knees from Kid and Fenix. Kid and Fenix now show off their prowess in the ring. Page tries to get back in, but he is slapped off the apron. Evans appears behind Fenix. The fans are into this as they jaw jack. Evans feigns a punch, but he rolls up Fenix instead. That was cleaver lol. Fenix with a huge chop to Evans, so he responds in kind. Fenix counters Evans bounce off the ropes. Fenix walks the ropes and hits a super arm drag. Head scissors from Fenix, but Evans lands on his feet. Page back in the ring, he shoves Fenix into Evans and stomps on both men. Laredo back in, but Page hits a hurrincanrana of his own! How cheeky! Evans hits Page with a drop kick, sending the champ from the ring.

Back to Evans and Fenix. Rey shifts between the ropes, spider kick to Evans! Fenix looking to fly, but Laredo cuts him off. To the top, moonsault to the floor wipes out Evans and Page! FENIX CLEARS THE TOP ROPE WITH EASE AND WIPES OUT ALL THREE MEN ON THE FLOOR! Back in the ring, DDT from Fenix to Page. The cover, two count. Fenix puts Page on the top rope, but Evans steps in now. WE WANT TABLES chants, and Konnan wants to know why you want that in this match. Kid drops Evans from the corner. Laredo to the top, but Page suplexes Kid onto Evans! Splash from the top by Page! The cover, two count.

Fenix in, tries the spider kick on Kid, but he ducks, and he gets kicked instead. Forearm and Michanoku Driver. DESTROYER DDT TO FENIX! Kid for the cover, broken up by Evans. Kid to the top rope, Evans sweeps out his feet. Page in, but he eats a release German from Evans. Evans unleashes his inner Ultimate Warrior, he flies out of the ring and nearly kills himself, Page, and the Spanish announce team! Evans back in the ring, VAN DAMINATOR ACROSS THE RING WHILE KID IS STILL IN THE TREE OF WHOA! I don’t care if he didn’t get all of it, holy shit! Springboard Cutter to Fenix! The cover, but Page breaks it up. Evans says HELL NAW and drags Page back to the apron. It’s a trap, as Page snaps the neck of Evans on the top rope. Page taunts Fenix, but he pays dearly for that. Laredo in, he goes after Fenix, but he eats a double stomp for his trouble. Evans is back, Fenix with a drop kick, but he won’t go down. Fenix Driver, he hits it! The cover, Evans out at 2.9!

Page with a kick to Fenix, Kid eats one. Evans springboards in and takes out Page with a flying clothesline. THIS IS AWESOME chants, and that undersells it, frankly. Evans puts Kid in the corner, big open hand strike. Both men on the top, but here comes Fenix, as Page throws him into the pile. Ego’s Edge, but Fenix frees himself and kicks page. SPANISH FLY FROM THE TOP BY FENIX! THE COVER, BUT PAGE BREAKS IT UP! EGO’S EDGE, BUT HERE COMES EVANS FROM THE HEAVENS TO BREAK IT UP! HOL-E-SHIT! Kid and Evans now, Kid with strikes, but jumping punch counter from Evans. Springboard cutter to Kid! Page throws him out of the ring on top of Fenix! Twisted Grin! The cover, Page retains!

WINNER: Ethan Page (Still Champion)

TIME: 14:30

THOUGHTS:It’s not like Page was in any danger of losing the title, but you would have been foolhardy to believe that one of these guys would not have been up to the task anyway. We know how good Fenix and Kid is, but man, Evans is a future superstar in the making. A masterclass performance from everyone.

RATING: ****3/4

Since April 30th, 1993, TripleMania is the marquee event for AAA, and it is their Superbowl, their WrestleMania. On August 16th, TripleMania 33 will take place!

It is time for the MAIN EVENT of the evening afternoon!

We see Vikingo defeat everyone’s favorite arsehole, Alberto El Patron, to win the AAA Mega Title. Congratulations, says Chad Gable, you just made him even more exicted for this match, and what he is about to do. Someone has to pay for this, and that will be Vikingo. You will be the shortest reigning Mega Champion ever, as Chad will make the fans say VIVA.

Vikingo reminds us that the last time he had this title, he held it for 833 days. Holy shit, that’s impressive. Lucha Libre is not a show for him; it is a lifestyle and its in his blood. Everyone is going to find out why he is the champion, and everyone will know that this is what Lucha Libre is all about!

Gabriel Iglesias is shown at ring side. I didn’t know his nickname was Fluffy, but I’m not better off for now knowing that lol.

AAA Mega World Heavyweight Title Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo (C) vs. Chad Gable

Lillian, like with the previous match, gives us the introductions before the bell in the ring.

The bell rings, and this one gets underway with arm control by Gable. Vikingo reverses into an armbar and slaps the hand of Gable because, sure, why not lol. THANK YOU, as Gable reverses and works the arm of Vikingo and returns the hand slaps. Vikingo back to his feet, and he has Gable wrapped up with his arms. Okay, that was unique. Gable grounds Vikingo again with an arm bar. Backslide counter by Vikingo for a two count. Both men to their feet, as the fans let Gable hear it. Double knuckle lock by Gable, Vikingo bridges out and over. He gets Chad down and teases him with pins for a one count. Gable grabs modified body scissors. Vikingo with an extended arm bar, but Gable counters with the ankle lock! Vikingo escapes, and we reset.

Gable with straight punches to the head of Vikingo, and he taunts him and the fans. Gable with a pin for a two count. Gable goes to the top, but Vikingo catches him like a fly ball. Uranage by Vikingo is reversed, Gable charges in, but he hits the ring post. Vikingo to the top, missile drop kick! The cover, two count. Vikingo in the corner, dunno what he was looking to do, but Gable wasn’t waiting for it. Vikingo with the Meteora, sending Gable to the arena floor. Vikingo climbs to the top. 630 STANDING SPLASH ONTO GABLE! WTF DID I JUST SEE!! Vikingo with a pin back in the ring for a two count.

Gable sent back to the floor, Vikingo tries a shooting star press, but Gable gets his knees up. He launches Vikingo into the ring steps and tells the fans that Lucha Libre sucks. Well, that’s certainly an opinion. Gable gets a table from under the ring, and that’s probably the only time the fans will cheer him lol. Gable looking German through the table. Vikingo has Gable up, but he escapes and eats a thrust kick. Huge lariat from Gable drops Vikingo on the floor. Gable returns Vikingo to the ring and taunts the fans some more.

Gable sends Vikingo to the corner, poses, and launches Vikingo with a monkey flip for a two count. Gable with an abdominal stretch, Vikingo escapes, but eats a bridging German for a two count. Gable with a front suplex on the top rope followed by a drive by kick. Cover, Vikingo out at two. Gable with chops to Vikingo in the corner. Irish Whip, but Vikingo catches Gable coming in and sits him up top. Vikingo runs in, but Gable applies an arm bar over the top corner. Gable to the top, he flies in, BUT A CODE BREAKER INTERCEPTS GABLE OUT OF THE AIR!

Gable sends Vikingo into the ropes, but he recoils and kicks Gable. He seats Gable in between the ropes and goes to the top. DOUBLE STOMP FROM THE CORNER TO THE MIDDLE OF THE ROPES ON GABLE! THE COVER, KICK OUT AT TWO! Vikingo catches a charging Gable with a kick. VIKINGO WITH A SPRINGBOARD TWISTING 450 SPLASH! THE COVER, GABLE OUT AT TWO! Gable intercepts Vikingo, Razor’s Edge into a Niagra Driver. The cover, two count. Gable goes to the top, moonsault, he lands on his feet but eats the feet of Vikingo. Gable slaps Vikingo, both men on the top now. TOP ROPE SIT OUT POWERBOMB FROM GABLE! The cover, Vikingo kicks out at 2.999999999999999! Vikingo crotches Gable on the top rope, springboard drop kick sends Gable to the apron. Vikingo to the top of the ring post, MEXICAN DESTROYER ON THE APRON! WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW! Vikingo sends Gable back in, the cover, Gable kicks out at two!

The table is now going to be used, as Vikingo put Gable on it. Vikingo climbs, but Gable shoves him off and to the arena floor. Gable’s turn to put Vikingo on the table. He punches him, goes up top. MOONSAULT BY GABLE THROUGH VIKINGO AND THE TABLE! The ref is at the count of nine, and both men barely make it back into the ring. Slaps from both men on their knees, slaps from their feet. Vikingo misses an enziguri, ankle lock from Gable! Gable brings Vikingo back to the middle of the ring. Release German, Vikingo lands on his feet and hits a spin kick. Vikingo tries to springboard, calls an audible, and hits a poison rana instead! Meteora in the corner! Vikingo has ascended! 630 splash in the ring! The cover, FINALLY, someone stayed down lol.

WINNER: El Hijo Del Vikingo (Still Champion)

TIME: 22:00

THOUGHTS: I don’t give out 5-star matches like they are candy, but this match deserved it. Talk about a beautiful build, with the methodical grappling and counters. Then, we get to some insane shit from both men in attempt to kill each other. Then, we got some false finishes from moves that should finish a match, but they didn’t. The table was finally used, but it wasn’t enough. Finally, when one 640 didn’t finish the job, a second 630 did it for the win and a title retention for Vikingo. If you didn’t see this match, I implore you to check it out whenever and however you can. This was the best of everything put into one match, and done so brilliantly by two of the absolute best the sport has to offer.

RATING: *****

Post-match, Vikingo celebrates with members of the AAA roster. And with that, we are done!