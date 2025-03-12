CJ Perry, Miro Renew Wedding Vows

CJ Perry and Miro are back together, having renewed their wedding vows. The couple told TMZ that they are back together after splitting up in late 2023.

Miro and Perry told the outlet that they began talking in June of last year when Miro returned to the US after visiting Bulgaria, and eventually began dating again. Perry headed to Bulgaria to be with Miro for Christmas, and a few weeks ago they renewed their vows in Los Angeles.

The site reports that the two are living together and splitting time between LA and Bulgaria.

Perry was released from AEW in April of last year, and Miro’s AEW deal expired earlier this year.