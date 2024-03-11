CJ Perry & Miro Split Up, Perry Comments On Separation

CJ Perry and Miro have separated after seven years of marriage. Perry confirmed to TMZ that the couple have split up, with the site reporting that they broke up over the winter.

Perry told the outlet, “Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.”

Both stars are signed to AEW and have worked together on screen. Perry turned on Andrade El Idolo and allied with Miro at AEW Worlds End. Miro has not competed since and Perry has been off TV since then, as she was dealing with an infection that has required her to be hospitalized and undergo surgery.

The two married in 2016.