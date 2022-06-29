CJ Perry No Longer Advertised For WES Debut Event, Tom Hannifan To Provide Commentary

Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced that CJ Perry is no longer advertised for their debut event on July 9. She was originally scheduled to face Lina Fanene (former Nia Jax) to crown the inaugural WES Women’s Champion. A replacement opponent has not been named. The event happens at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK.

Meanwhile, the company announced on Instagram that Tom Hannifan will provide commentary for the event. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Alistair Overeem vs. Moose

* Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) vs. TBD

* Legion Of Pain vs. BT Gunn & Kez Evans

* Steph de Lander & Anastasia vs. She Wolves

* Samuray del Sol vs. Lince Dorado

* Dean Muhtadi vs. Damo Mackle

* Eric Young vs. Zac Zodiac

* Levis Valenzuela vs. Jody Fliesh