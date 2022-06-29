wrestling / News
CJ Perry No Longer Advertised For WES Debut Event, Tom Hannifan To Provide Commentary
June 29, 2022 | Posted by
Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced that CJ Perry is no longer advertised for their debut event on July 9. She was originally scheduled to face Lina Fanene (former Nia Jax) to crown the inaugural WES Women’s Champion. A replacement opponent has not been named. The event happens at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK.
Meanwhile, the company announced on Instagram that Tom Hannifan will provide commentary for the event. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Alistair Overeem vs. Moose
* Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) vs. TBD
* Legion Of Pain vs. BT Gunn & Kez Evans
* Steph de Lander & Anastasia vs. She Wolves
* Samuray del Sol vs. Lince Dorado
* Dean Muhtadi vs. Damo Mackle
* Eric Young vs. Zac Zodiac
* Levis Valenzuela vs. Jody Fliesh
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What’s Next After Interim World Title Win
- Eric Bischoff Praises Kevin Owens, Says He’ll Be An Even Bigger Star Than He Is Now
- Tony Khan Announces AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Grossed $6 Million in Tickets & PPV Buys
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee