Clark Connors Signs New Deal With NJPW
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Clark Connors has signed a new deal with the company.
“Breaking: Clark Connors has officially re-signed with NJPW! He had a breakout match at Forbidden Door, and expect to see more from him.”
Connors has been appearing for NJPW since 2018.
