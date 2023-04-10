wrestling / News

Clark Connors Signs New Deal With NJPW

April 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Instagram, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Clark Connors has signed a new deal with the company.

Breaking: Clark Connors has officially re-signed with NJPW! He had a breakout match at Forbidden Door, and expect to see more from him.

Connors has been appearing for NJPW since 2018.

