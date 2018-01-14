Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE EVOLVE 99 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

JUST ANNOUNCED!!! Munenori Sawa is back for a US only return at EVOLVE and WWN Supershow in New Orleans during Wrestlemania week! https://t.co/8yDYPx7uCX for info. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 15, 2018

– Darby Allin arrives prior to the prelims, stating and discusses coming up short last night, and that he needs to start again at the bottom on the prelims.

Brody King vs. Darby Allin : Allin slaps King and then demands that King slaps him. Allin fires up, picks up the pace and sends King to he floor and hits a dive and follows with strikes. Allin then gets a chair after slamming King to the barricade. King fights back, but gets dropkicked back to he floor. Allin hits a suicide dive, taking control back. He looks for a coffin drop, but King catches him with a German for 2. Allin fights back, locks on an arm bar, but King makes the ropes. They work back to the floor; Allin hangs King over the barricade and follows with another suicide dive. Allin up top and hits a coffin drop over the barricade, onto King in the crowd. King fights back, as they brawl into the crowd. King slams Allin into a pillar, and then tosses him over the barricade to the ringside area. Back in the ring and King covers for 2. King then turns Allin inside out with a lariat, covering again for 2. Allin locks on an arm bar with a minute to go, King escapes and sets Allin in the tree of WHOA, hits a cannonball. Time expires. Brody King vs. Darby Allin went to a time limit draw (10:00)

Snoop Strikes vs. Jarek 1:20 w/Candy Cartwright : They lockup to begin, Strikes immediately picks up the pace and hits a wheelbarrow bulldog, covering for 2. Jarek cuts him off, and hits a cutter, covering for 2. Jarek starts attacking the knee of Strikes, grounding Strikes and taking control. Jarek is getting more aggressive here, but Strikes manages to hit a German. Strikes is slowed by the knee, but lays in uppercuts and hits a blockbuster, covering for 2. Jarek cuts off sliced bread, hits the KO shot, and covers for 2. Strikes hits an arm drag, and then a back stabber. He slowly heads up top, and hits the frog splash, covering for 2. Jarek counters code red, attacks the knee and hits a big ending for the win. Jarek 1:20 defeated Snoop Strikes @ 5:38 via pin

KTB vs. Wheeler Yuta : KTB looks to use his power to begin, but Yuta picks up the pace and hits an arm drag. The dropkick follows for 1. Yuta up top, the high cross is caught and KTB tosses him to the floor. KTB then suplexes Yuta back into the ring, covering for 2. The sliding lariat follows, and that gets 2. They trade strikes, and KTB hits a suplex, covering for 2. Yuta gets a roll up, but KTB kicks out. Yuta hits a missile dropkick, and follows with a dive to the floor. Back in and Yuta hits a high cross for 2. Yuta follows with a superkick, but KTB slams him down and sorta hits a lionsault for the win. KTB defeated Wheeler Yuta @ 5:13 via pin

Jason Kincaid vs. FIP Champion Austin Theory w/Priscilla Kelly : They brawl right away, taking the fight to he floor and finally into the ring. Kincaid battles back, hits a double stomp, but Theory cuts off the senton. He then stomps away at Kincaid, but Kincaid sends him to the floor and looks for a RANA but Theory slams him to the apron. Back in and Theory takes control, hitting a suplex for 2. Theory talks shit, allowing Kincaid to fire up and lay in strikes. Theory cuts off the slingshot with a superman punch. Kincaid cuts off the suplex and stuns Theory off the ropes. Kincaid fires back with clotheslines and a rolling neck breaker. The rolling knees follow, and then a code breaker gets 2. They trade strikes, Kincaid follows with head butts but Theory follows with a big right, dropping Kincaid. The last shot gets 2. Theory lays the boots to Kincaid, heads up top and mocks Kincaid, allowing Kincaid to catch him with a falcon arrow, doing the deal and covering for 2. Kincaid up top, he gets cut off, and Theory follows him up. Kincaid hits a superkick and misses the double stomp, crashing to the apron and floor. The ref waves it off as commentary plays up that he blew out his knee. Theory attacks but refs make the save. FIP Champion Austin Theory defeated Jason Kincaid @ 8:57 via referee stoppage

Timothy Thatcher vs. Fred Yehi : They take things to the ground right away, working their grappling, with Thatcher powdering to the floor. Back in and Yehi grounds things, but Thatcher quickly works for an arm bar. Yehi escapes, making the ropes and he takes a powder. Back in and Thatcher grounds the action, working a bow and arrow, but Yehi escapes. Thatcher now starts looking to work the arm, and then lays in ground and pound, as well as stomps. Yehi pulls Thatcher to the floor, follows with chops and heads back into the ring. Yehi attacks the leg with stomps and follows with a double stomp. Yehi now grounds the action, maintaining control. Thatcher slowly fights to his feet, but gets dumped with a suplex, and Yehi covers for 2. Yehi continues to punish Thatcher, laying in clubbing strikes, but Thatcher catches him with a bell to belly. Thatcher follows with chops, and slams Yehi to the apron. Thatcher grounds things, they trade strikes and Thatcher follows with gut wrench suplex, covering for 2. Yehi escapes another suplex, hitting a powerbomb and press, covering for 2. Thatcher escapes the fisherman’s buster and hits the Saito and then butterfly suplex, covering for 2. Yehi hits a desperation German, and follows with a backstabber. Yehi grabs Thatcher’s scarf and puts it on, running wild and taking control back. The fisherman’s suplex gets 2. Thatcher counters, but Yehi hits a German. They work into a series of counters, uppercuts by Thatcher follow. He locks in the sleeper, Yehi counters into a pin and that gets 2. Thatcher now locks on the arm bar, and Yehi taps. Timothy Thatcher defeated Fred Yehi @ 13:52 via submission