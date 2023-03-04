wrestling / News
Clip of Joe Hendry Using Dreamcast as a Weapon Gets A Million Twitter Views
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
During Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV last weekend, Joe Hendry used a SEGA Dreamcast as a weapon in his match with Moose. As the console was very thick, it was effective in knocking Moose down. The clip has now been viewed on Twitter over a million times.
.@joehendry just flipped @TheMooseNation THE SEGA DREAMCAST LID?!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/4Sme6Cscv5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
