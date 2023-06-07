CM Punk’s AEW Website Profile Updated Ahead of Return

– AEW has officially updated the website profile of CM Punk ahead of his upcoming return scheduled for later this month on the debut episode of Collision. His new profile has updated his 2023 record as 0-0. His overall career AEW record is 21-2.

You can check out an image of Punk’s updated profile listing shared on social media below. The former AEW World Champion makes his long-awaited, highly anticipated return to the company on June 17 for the premiere episode of AEW Collision. The event is being held at The United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. It is the same venue where CM Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021 at “The First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage.