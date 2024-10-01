wrestling / News

CM Punk Calls WWE NXT The Fountain Of Youth

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Raw CM Punk 9-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

Speaking with WREG (per Fightful), CM Punk spoke about the state of WWE NXT. Here are the highlights:

On what NXT means to him: “I get to relive those days [in OVW] and enjoy the things that I was maybe too career-focused … that I couldn’t enjoy all the present.”

On the importance of NXT: “We all like to say … this is the future. [These are] the future superstars of SmackDown and Raw and WrestleMania. But I think NXT is its own thing. I think they have such a special thing [in] NXT. I really want them to try to live in the present and enjoy their time there.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading