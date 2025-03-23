Various News: CM Punk Gets Chopped By Gunther, November 1985 Episode of WCW, Willie Mack On Hey! (EW)

– CM Punk felt the brunt of Gunther’s infamous chops during a WWE live event in Belfast over the weekend. The WWE TikTok account posted the following clip of the World Heavyweight Champion chopping Punk and the latter’s reaction:

– The WCW YouTube account has posted the full November 16th, 1985 episode of the company’s show:

– Willie Mack was the guest on this week’s episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW):