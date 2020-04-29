CM Punk Reacts to Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Jim Cornette Slams John Stossel

CM Punk and Jim Cornette both posted to Twitter to react to this week’s Dark Side of the Ring, with Cornette firing a shot at John Stossel. This week’s episode, “David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World,” looked at Schultz’ being blackballed from WWE which many believed to be for slapping Stossel while the then-20/20 reporter was doing an expose on wrestling and told Schultz at a show in Madison Square Garden that he thought wrestling was “fake.”

Punk posted to his account to praise Cornette and suggest a full episode on Eddie Mansfield, who spoke with Stossel for his 20/20 and revealed secrets about the business, alleging that he did so because of the way promoters would take advantage of talent. Mansfield was interviewed for the Dark Side episode.

Punk also said, “Wrestlers and fans who spend the energy to applaud Shultz slapping Stossel, stop and think, and spend half that wishing there was a way to stick together and stand up for Shultz being black balled. Until then, you’re all missing the point.”

Meanwhile, Cornette took the opportunity to put Stossel on blast, tagging him in the post:

Need a full episode on Mansfield now. Stossel, Mansfield and Shultz interviews are GREAT. @DarkSideOfRing and @TheJimCornette shines. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2020

Wrestlers and fans who spend the energy to applaud Shultz slapping Stossel, stop and think, and spend half that wishing there was a way to stick together and stand up for Shultz being black balled. Until then, you’re all missing the point. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2020