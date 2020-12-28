Various News: CM Punk Donating Merch Proceeds to Brodie Lee’s Family, Pacers Coach Does John Cena Taunt

– CM Punk is doing his part to help the family of the late Brodie Lee via his merchandise sales. Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that Punk will be donating all proceeds from his PWT merchandise to Lee’s family following Lee’s passing this weekend. The outlet posted:

“Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://ProWrestlingTees.com/cmpunk merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee’s family. Thank you @CMPunk.”

– Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren got in a John Cena taunt during Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtic. The Pacers’ Twitter account shared a GIF of Bjorkgren doing the “You Can’t See Me” gesture: