CM Punk & FTR Reunite In New Pics
March 30, 2023 | Posted by
CM Punk hung out with a couple of friends from AEW in FTR on Thursday. Dax Harwood posted a trio of pics with himself, Cash Wheeler, and Punk at a gym, captioning it “LA” as you can see below.
Harwood said in a interview posted today that he does see a path forward for Punk in AEW, noting, “If him coming back and … finishing his storybook career here gives him a peace of mind, then I think it should happen and will happen.”
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 30, 2023
