CM Punk Jokingly Alludes To AEW Collision Run During CFFC Event

CM Punk made a joke about his time in AEW while doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championship. Punk was on the commentary team on Friday night’s show, and during the broadcast he was talking about the “lore” behind one of the fights when his his broadcast colleague John Morgan said, “Amazing. You see what happens when you let CM Punk book a show?”

Punk quickly quipped back, “You get an entertaining show.” When Morgan asked if anyone ever thought about giving Punk his own show where he was in control of the direction, and Punk joked, “No, nobody’s ever thought about that.” He then said, “Where am I? Tunica [Mississippi]. All right.”

AEW built AEW Collision around Punk when he returned after his AEW All Out suspension.