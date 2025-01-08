CM Punk Meets Kieran Culkin After Win at WWE Raw

– CM Punk got to celebrate with Golden Globe award winner, Kieran Culkin, last Monday at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. In the main event, Punk defeated his longtime rival Seth Rollins. After the match, Punk interacted and greeted Culkin, who the night before won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Male Actor in Motion Picture for his role in A Real Pain at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. WWE shared a clip of their interaction from Raw on Instagram, which you can view below.

When CM Punk asked him if he won an award last night, Kieran Culkin noted, “I won a Golden Globe. This is how I celebrate, and congratulations to you.” Punk responded, “I won too!”

Kieran’s older brother, Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame, was also in attendance at WWE Raw. You can also check out 411’s official review of A Real Pain RIGHT HERE.